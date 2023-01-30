Submit Release
MINTO APARTMENT REIT TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MARCH 8, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") MI today announced that it will release its 2022 fourth quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023.

Michael Waters, Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Li, President and Chief Operating Officer and Edward Fu, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at 10:00 am (ET). To join the conference call without operator assistance, you can register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3j8YcHO to receive an instant automated call back. Alternatively, you can dial 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 to reach a live operator who will join you into the call. In addition, the call will be webcast live at: https://app.webinar.net/rWkZ6GPRQxE 

A replay of the call will be available until Thursday, March 16th, 2023. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 888-390-0541 (Passcode: 659304 #). A transcript of the call will be archived on the REIT's website. 

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: https://www.mintoapartments.com/.

