HomeWAV Celebrates Milestones in Company Growth
Inmate communications and technology solutions leader provides over 27.5 million communications across the U.S. in 2022
I’m proud of the commitment and loyalty our team has that has been the catalyst of our growth.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, recently celebrated a successful past year providing over 27.5 million communications nationwide and reaching milestones in company growth.
— HomeWAV CEO/President John Best
Providing service, support, and solutions for 159 correctional facilities across 31 states to connect over 89,000 families with their incarcerated loved ones, HomeWAV’s innovative platform connected over 731,000 active visitors through voice calls, video calls, video messages, image messages, text messages, and GIF messages.
Through 627 HomePAS™ (Protected Access System) kiosks and 5,741 ComPAS™ (Portable Access System) tablets installed in 2022, HomeWAV completed more than nine times the number of installs than the previous year. With the rollout of tablets, improving the Facility Admin Panel with upgraded eMessaging, and providing personalized service, HomeWAV is dedicated to improving the overall experience of facility partners and users.
HomeWAV’s growing product and service market also mean growing its internal team. The Great Place to Work®-certified St. Louis-based company now has 64 total employees helping to provide solutions to keep facilities safe and communities connected through its brand pillars of integrity, innovation, and impact. To match this growth, HomeWAV has plans to hire more employees this year across multiple departments, spanning from information technology, product operations, and field service to provide exceptional products and services for facility partners, friends, and family.
“I’m proud of the commitment and loyalty our team has that has been the catalyst of our growth,” said HomeWAV CEO/President John Best. “Thank you to our facility partners and our HomeWAV team for an incredibly successful past year. We are looking forward to what we can accomplish together in 2023.”
About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
###
Amanda Jasper
HomeWAV
+1 636-212-1859
a.jasper@homewav.com