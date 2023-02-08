Introducing Winston AI: The World's Most Powerful AI-Generated Text Detection Software

Winston AI Logo

Winston AI is the world's leading AI generated text detection solution built for publishers and education.

We are excited to introduce Winston AI to the market. We are confident that our product will help publishers and educators maintain integrity by unveiling if a text was written by a computer.” — Thierry Lavergne, Co-Founder

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Winston AI is proud to announce the launch of the world's most powerful AI generated text detection software. Designed for both web publishers and education, Winston AI aims to help maintain integrity in copywriting with the emergence of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT.

With Winston AI, publishers and professionals in education can easily and accurately identify AI generated content, including ChatGPT, Jasper, Copy.ai, Writesonic, and many more. In the education sector, Winston AI can also be used to detect plagiarism in student work, making it easier for teachers and professors to ensure academic integrity.

A key feature of its AI Detection is the ability to upload several original documents in Word or PDF formats. Winston AI can also process scanned documents or even photos of handwritten text with its Optical Character Recognition technology.

Built using cutting-edge AI technology and training large datasets, Winston AI is the perfect solution for both small and large-scale operations. The software is user-friendly and a must-have in a world where AI content is taking over by storm with powerful new language models.

"We are excited to introduce Winston AI to the market. We are confident that our product will help publishers and educators maintain integrity by unveiling whether a given text was written by a human or a machine" said Thierry Lavergne, Co-Founder of Winston AI. "With its advanced capabilities, Winston AI is set to change the way we detect and analyze text content. It is set to become an essential tool."

Winston AI is available now and comes with a 7 day free trial, no credit card required. For more information, please visit gowinston.ai or email support@gowinston.ai

About Winston AI:

Winston AI is the world’s leading AI generated text detection solution built for publishers and education. With a commitment to staying ahead of AI language models, Winston AI is here to maintain integrity in publishing and education.