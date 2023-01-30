Restructuring Advisory Group Awarded Company of the Year by Financial Services Review Magazine

Restructuring Advisory Group named 2022 "Top Restructuring Services Company of the Year" for its Business & Financial Advisory Services to Companies Nationwide

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restructuring Advisory Group a Chapter 11 Business and Financial Advisor, and expert in SBA Loan Restructuring, CMBS Loan Restructuring Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing, Discounted Payoffs, Commercial Loan Modifications, and the funding of and writing of Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, announced today that it was named the number one Financial Restructuring Service Company of the year The Company of the year designation, awarded by Financial Services Review Magazine, recognizes the over 30 year commitment to excellence Restructuring Advisory Group has demonstrated and delivered to its clients nationwide.Restructuring Advisory Group is made up of a core of real estate and business professionals whose Chapter 11 expertise spans multiple industries and property types nationwide.Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in Chapter 11 finance, formulating Chapter 11 plans, turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and