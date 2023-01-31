Black and Brown Capital's Economic Advisor Dr. E. Lance McCarthy to Demand Corporate Economic and Social Justice Report
Digital.Davos Speaker and Global Economist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy, who consults for Ferguson 1000 and the George Floyd Foundation, is leading the effort to develop a strategic process to obtain the corporate pledge accountability.
Backed by decades of civil rights activism, Black and Brown Capital Group provides capital to Black and Brown Businesses as a solution to police brutality.
We are calling for all the receipts from every corporation across the Nation that committed to fund Black and Brown businesses as a solution to police brutality.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent history continues to repeat itself. As the world once again witnessed the horrific beating and arrest of a Black man, Tyre Nichols who later died at the hands and hatred of law enforcement, we need answers.
— Dr. E. Lance McCarthy, Digital.Davos Speaker and BBCG Economic Advisor.
In a call to action, the Black and Brown Capital Group (BBCG) who stands with advocates of anti-racism, economic justice, and civil rights is demanding corporate accountability. Under the leadership of Economist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy aka Dr. Lance, the development for a "Corporate Economic and Social Justice Report Card" is in progress to rank the performance, track, and grade corporations' commitment and programs to address economic and social justice to be released to the public.
"We are calling for all the receipts from every corporation across the Nation that committed to fund Black and Brown businesses," said Dr. Lance, Global Economist for the Black and Brown Capital Group. "Another Black American's name was added to the long list of tragic deaths Eric Garner, Michael Brown, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and too many others. In the first quarter of 2023, Tyre Nichols' death is even more prevalent for corporate accountability and their positive outcomes, if any."
Dr. Lance who advises the George Floyd Foundation and co-founded the Ferguson 1000, stated that $200 Billion has been pledged after George Floyd's death by corporations, yet little of that funding has reached the communities it was to serve and make a difference.
"Our voices have been amplified through the cries for a Black mother from her dying son. Yet another egregious death needs to be on a worldwide platform to clearly see there needs to be corporate accountability for the pledge that has exceeded the initial $50 billion," said Dr. Lance. "Where are the receipts?"
BBCG stands on a mission to facilitate the ability for Black and Brown communities to achieve Equity Equality. The company provides funding to minority owned companies and provides social media and digital related services to help these companies grow.
To schedule an interview with Dr. Lance or book him for a speaking engagement, contact Marie Y. Lemelle for Platinum Star PR at 213-276-7827 or MarieLemelle@PlatinumStarPR.com.
About Dr E. Lance McCarthy aka Dr. Lance
An internationally recognized economist and sought-after investment advisor, with a specialty in urban development, Dr. E. Lance McCarthy served as a White House Advisor for two U.S. Presidents and was the advisor for President Clinton’s Economic Conversion Task Force.
His lectures have been heard from the White House to Digital.Davos and Harvard, the United Nations, and the Ted Talk stage. Dr. Lance assists non-profit organizations, churches, corporations, professional athletes and cities with its economic development and financing plans. His public policy research, Fortune 100 experience, entrepreneurial endeavors and non-profit initiatives provide insight into our nation’s pressing problems. Dr. Lance is the economic advisor to the George Floyd Foundation.
As a Wall Street Consultant, he launched Reveal Global 1000 Consulting, an 8a Innovation Tech firm with an emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, Drone Development, Cyber Warfare and Defense Technology Innovation.
Dr. Lance serves as an Adjunct Professor of Economics, Faith-Based Financing, and Economic Consultant to All Nations University in Canada and Ghana, West Africa. His clients span across Australia, Israel, Switzerland, Germany, Qatar, and other countries.
The Black Silicon Valley Co-Founder Dr. Lance established a 10,000 sq. ft. state of the art technology center digital campus focused on minority tech firm development. In a call to action to the civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, Dr. Lance co-founded Ferguson 1000 Jobs, an initiative to create jobs in the community. His visionary solutions and empowerment strategies focus on Blacks and Technology. He partnered with a fintech company to develop programs to reduce recidivism and facilitate successful transitions for formerly incarcerated individuals.
Dr. Lance authored the best-selling book, “Wall Street to the Hood: The Blueprint for Economic Empowerment," that gives proven solutions for rebuilding Urban America. His economic development work strengthens communities to prosper and grow.
About Black and Brown Capital Group
Black and Brown Capital Group (“BBCG”) mission is to facilitate the ability for Black and Brown communities to achieve equity equality. BBCG provides funding to minority owned companies and social media and digital related services to help these companies grow. This creates independent sustainable businesses that will grow and support their communities with jobs and success. We refer to this as Equity Equality.
BBCG was created to provide capital to Black and Brown Businesses as a solution to police brutality. BBCG's source of capital for its initiatives is established brands, national companies and financial institutions who have a social justice and racial equality mandate, after the impact of the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the global protest for change. These companies are committed to fight wealth inequality by funding minority-owned businesses.
The core team of BBCG has more than three decades of civil rights activism, successful investment returns, company building, venture capital and political lobbying experience. The success of this program requires the interaction with social activist groups that support similar initiatives.
BBCG is a leading global private equity firm focused on thesis-driven growth investing at scale. With more than $3 billion in assets under management, the firm’s active portfolio of companies is highly diversified by stage, sector and geography.
