Tailgater Concierge announces Nick Lachey, singer, actor, and TV personality will co-host their Big Game Tailgate Party

Tailgater Concierge 2023 Big Game Tailgater Party Nick Lachey, Co-Host Tailgater Concierge 2023 Super Bowl Tailgate & Game Watch Party

Join Matt Leinart and Nick Lachey at the Tailgater Concierge Big Game Tailgate Party near State Farm Stadium on Game Day.

Our location is about as close as you can get to the action without actually being in the stadium!” — Megan LaGrow, Co-Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tailgater Concierge announced today that Nick Lachey, world-famous singer, actor, and television personality (most recently known for hosting the popular Netflix series Love is Blind) will co-host their Big Game Pre-Game Party alongside current analyst on Fox Sports and legendary football player Matt Leinart. Both Nick and Matt will be onsite and available for photo opportunities, autographs, and fan interactions. They will be joined by additional athletes connected with the Eagles and Chiefs organizations, names to be announced soon.

The all-inclusive tickets for the Pre-Game party will include NFL player and celebrity appearances, incredible food, traditional and themed cocktails created by some of the best mixologists in the Phoenix area, a top Los Angeles DJ, multiple big-screen TVs, sponsor activations, and many more entertainment options.

Tailgater Concierge is also offering a Game Watch party which is open to the public. Additionally, guests can purchase food and beverage packages in advance to upgrade their experience.

Pre-Game event tickets and Game Watch food and beverage upgrades can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Food and drinks are to be provided by Fabulous Food. For more than 25 years, Fabulous Food has been building a legacy in the catering and event services industry. Fabulous Food was originally founded as a special event and concession company licensed by McDonald’s Corporation to produce food and beverage for the NBA All-Star Week, The NFL Experience, NHRA, and NASCAR races around the country. They strive for perfection, precision, and a goal to not only meet their client’s expectations but to wildly exceed them.

Rocking the live music at the event will be DJ/Producer TOON. DJ TOON has become a staple in Los Angeles nightlife, spinning the best clubs and parties across North America. Today, DJ TOON is a frequent performer in Santa Monica, Venice, Miami, Nashville, San Francisco, Hollywood, Cancun, and Chicago.

Sponsors include Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, DraftKings, Waste Management, Verb Energy, and Electrolit.

About Tailgater Concierge: Tailgater Concierge is a full-service event planning business specializing in providing tailgates at college and pro stadiums across the country. Tailgater is a certified women-owned small business.