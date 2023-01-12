Tailgater Concierge Announces Matt Leinart will Host their 2023 Super Bowl Tailgate and Game Watch Party

Tailgate Party Rendering Matt Leinart will host Tailgater Concierge's 2023 Super Bowl Tailgate and Game Watch Party Tailgater Concierge

Don't miss out on what could be a historic game. Be right in the middle of the action for the 2023 Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tailgater Concierge announced today that their Super Bowl Sunday Tailgate and Game Watch Party will be hosted by one of the most decorated college football players in the sport’s history and current analyst on FOX Sports, Matt Leinart. Matt will be onsite and available for photo opportunities and fan interactions. Event tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Tailgater’s Game Watch Party is the only all-inclusive Game Watch Party being held next to State Farm Stadium. “The location is as close as you can get to the action without actually being in the stadium,” says Megan LaGrow, Co-Founder of Tailgater Concierge. Tailgater Concierge is also offering a Pre-Game Tailgate Party for fans that are lucky enough to have tickets and want to attend a great party before the Super Bowl.

The all-inclusive tickets will include NFL player appearances, incredible food, traditional and themed cocktails created by some of the best mixologists in the Phoenix area, a top Los Angeles DJ, multiple TV Walls plus multiple big-screen TVs, sponsor activations, and many more entertainment options!

Food and drinks are to be provided by Fabulous Food. For more than 25 years, Fabulous Food has been building a legacy in the catering and event services industry. Fabulous Food was originally founded as a special event and concession company licensed by McDonald’s Corporation to produce food and beverage for the NBA All-Star Week, The NFL Experience, NHRA, and NASCAR races around the country. They strive for perfection, precision, and a goal to not only meet their client’s expectations but to wildly exceed them.

Rocking the live music at the event will be DJ/Producer TOON. DJ TOON has become a staple in Los Angeles nightlife, spinning the best clubs and parties across North America. Today, DJ TOON is a frequent performer in Santa Monica, Venice, Miami, Nashville, San Francisco, Hollywood, Cancun, and Chicago.

About Tailgater Concierge: Tailgater Concierge is a full-service event planning business specializing in providing tailgates at college and pro stadiums across the country. Tailgater is a certified women-owned small business. For more information visit www.tailgaterconcierge.com/superbowl.