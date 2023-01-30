Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to welcome Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin

On Thursday 2 February, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will receive Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Stockholm. It will be Mr Kristersson’s first reception of a visiting head of state since the Government was formed.

