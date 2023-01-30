Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,251 in the last 365 days.

STATEWIDE TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT - SUPER BOWL LVII

January 30th, 2023

Des Moines, Iowa – To keep motorists safe during Super Bowl LVII, The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is teaming up with Iowa law enforcement to remind football enthusiasts, Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. If you plan to drink alcohol, plan for a sober ride home.  If you’re hosting a party, take care of your guests. 

In 2021 over 13,700 drivers were arrested for OWI in Iowa. The average cost of an OWI is $5000 (including fines, fees and insurance increase). The average cost of a Super Bowl Ticket is $5000. Pick the winning ticket!

Video:
GTSB Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes (Jep-keys) on the mission of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, what motorist should expect this weekend and what people can do… link to video

Quote:
GTSB Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes, “Our mission is to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Iowa’s Roadways. We know risky behavior, like driving impaired, increases the chances of those outcomes. Our law enforcement partners across the state will be looking for impaired drivers and won’t hesitate to get drunk drivers off the road. We all spend so much time planning what we’re bringing to the party, plan for a sober ride home.”

Before choosing to drink, choose your team’s MVP – A sober designated driver. If you’re hosting a party; serve food, non-alcoholic beverages, stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter and take keys from anyone who has too much to drink.

You can’t be a Monday Morning Quarterback if you’re behind bars… or worse. Make plans and enjoy the game!

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau works with city, county, state and local organizations to develop and implement strategies to reduce deaths and injuries on Iowa’s roadways using federally funded grants.       

Access Super Bowl LVII ‘Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk’ Social Media Assets here 

Data from: Criminal & Juvenile Justice Planning – Easy Access to Adult Criminal Data (EZAACD)

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

STATEWIDE TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT - SUPER BOWL LVII

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.