STATEWIDE TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT - SUPER BOWL LVII

January 30th, 2023

Des Moines, Iowa – To keep motorists safe during Super Bowl LVII, The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is teaming up with Iowa law enforcement to remind football enthusiasts, Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. If you plan to drink alcohol, plan for a sober ride home. If you’re hosting a party, take care of your guests.

In 2021 over 13,700 drivers were arrested for OWI in Iowa. The average cost of an OWI is $5000 (including fines, fees and insurance increase). The average cost of a Super Bowl Ticket is $5000. Pick the winning ticket!

Video:

GTSB Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes (Jep-keys) on the mission of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, what motorist should expect this weekend and what people can do… link to video

Quote:

GTSB Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes, “Our mission is to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Iowa’s Roadways. We know risky behavior, like driving impaired, increases the chances of those outcomes. Our law enforcement partners across the state will be looking for impaired drivers and won’t hesitate to get drunk drivers off the road. We all spend so much time planning what we’re bringing to the party, plan for a sober ride home.”

Before choosing to drink, choose your team’s MVP – A sober designated driver. If you’re hosting a party; serve food, non-alcoholic beverages, stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter and take keys from anyone who has too much to drink.

You can’t be a Monday Morning Quarterback if you’re behind bars… or worse. Make plans and enjoy the game!

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau works with city, county, state and local organizations to develop and implement strategies to reduce deaths and injuries on Iowa’s roadways using federally funded grants.

Data from: Criminal & Juvenile Justice Planning – Easy Access to Adult Criminal Data (EZAACD)