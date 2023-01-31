Five Luxury Golf Villas in Cabo San Lucas: Private Estates Offering Golf, Beach and Tranquility
Located in the legendary Palmilla luxury golf community, Villa Estate 58 offers breathtaking views along with minutes to the teeing off.
Four of Golf Digest’s Top 100 courses are in Los Cabos. Cabo Platinum compiled a short list of our luxury villas on or near these elite plays.CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The golfing in Cabo San Lucas is considered to be some of the best in the world. Four of the Golf Digest’s Top 100 courses reside within the span of approximately 40 miles, offering global players unique challenges with a breathtaking environment of surf and desert beauty. With nearly 360 days of blue skies and where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean, the tropical paradise’s championship courses provide a different level for every golfer. Still, after rising early to meet the sun and the tee, the weary link lover needs to rest in seclusion with a private pool and, perhaps, a cocktail. Thus, we have compiled a short list of a few of Cabo Platinum’s luxury villas on or near top rated courses.
Los Cabos becomes the perfect getaway for your next “Stay and Play” by combining the perfect weather, ease of access, and warm, Mexican culture . To book your next Cabo "Stay and Play" connect with one of our Golf Specialists today and get started.
Palmilla
Jack Nicklaus designed the first golf in Latin America in 1992, right in Los Cabos. Its history allows players to play a game that offers quality in a pristine setting.
Palmilla Estate 46: A brief 5 minute walk to the Shoppes at Palmilla, the five-bedroom, 5000 square foot villa nestles inside the gated resort community of Palmilla. The luxury residence provides mountain, desert and ocean views. Importantly, while it’s proximity to the course and area life is appealing, the estate offers seclusion with a private pool, outdoor entertainment and yard. Rates start at $2000USD per night.
Casa Sirena: Located in Villas Del Mar, one of the most exclusive communities in Los Cabos, Casa Sirena provides guests with an unparalleled sense of luxury. The villa features high-end features and finishes, from Saltillo tiles and handcrafted wooden furnishings to a gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances. Guests will enjoy a technologically advanced experience with a Sonos sound system, fiber optic internet, and a Smart TV with cable in every bedroom. Make your way outside this villa with 9-ft floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors that open directly to the beautiful pool patio that features a private pool and jacuzzi, fire pit, and several lounge chairs. Rates start at $4000USD per night
Diamante:
Davis Love III created the Diamante's Dunes Course, which first opened for a play about 10 years ago. Currently rated in the Top 100 Courses in the world by Golf Digest. Additionally, the community boasts two Tiger Woods golf arenas: The Oasis and "El Cardonal," both of which offer competitive workouts and breathtaking views.
Diamante Four Bedroom Golf Villas: Located inside the golf and beach community of Diamante rests the luxurious 4-bedroom Golf Villas. Known for its world-class golf courses, rolling sand dunes, and high-end amenities, Diamante attracts many travelers coming to Cabo, including several Hollywood and sports celebrities. Located 10-15 minutes outside downtown Cabo San Lucas, the upscale community provides exceptional privacy and exclusivity while still being close to the action. Diamante is home to two of the most excellent hotels in the area: Nobu and the brand-new Hard Rock Hotel and Restaurant. In addition, this community provides guests with a high-end fitness facility with the world-renown trainer, Modu Seye, a luxury spa, a 10-acre saltwater lagoon, restaurants, and more. Rates start at $1500USD per night
Cabo del Sol:
Cabo del Sol offers two acclaimed golf courses: The Desert Course and The Ocean Course. Notable golf architect, Tom Weiskopf, designed “The Desert” and “The Ocean Course” developed by Jack Nicklaus ranks as a Golf Digest Top 100.
Villa Buena Vida: The stunning six-bedroom luxury Villa Buena Vida is located in the illustrious golf and resort community of Cabo Del Sol. Despite being situated directly in a tranquil environment on a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, this home is just 10 minutes outside of downtown Cabo San Lucas where you will find the famous IGY Marina, great restaurants, fun nightlife, shopping, and more. The picturesque two-story hacienda-style estate boasts six generous bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. One of the bedrooms features 3 sets of bunk beds for 6 twin beds, perfect for a kid's sleepover! Detached from the main house sits a garden-view casita with its own kitchenette and bathroom. Rates start at $2950USD per night.
Casa Mar: Casa Mar offers six well-appointed bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, comfortably accommodating 14 guests. When you enter the estate, guests discover an expansive space that incorporates a kitchen, dining area, and living room, perfect for entertaining families, golf couples, a company retreat, or a group of friends. This single-level living space has sweeping ocean views, a relaxing pool area, and a yard to putt around in. The outdoor living area is one of the best features of this stunning villa rental. With a large infinity pool and an adjacent jacuzzi overlooking the Cove Golf Course and the Sea of Cortez, our guests will enjoy the best parts of Cabo. The large pool patio is ready to host your intimate gatherings, large party retreats, family vacations, and everything in between. Rates start at $2500USD.
About Cabo Platinum
Cabo Platinum is an award-winning villa rental, real estate, property management, interior design, and concierge service located in Los Cabos, Mexico. Established in 2011, family-owned Cabo Platinum offers a collection of carefully selected and curated private villas for discerning travelers. Local concierge and estate managers offer in-depth knowledge of the area while providing bespoke vacation and travel plans. These experiences include private air transportation, yacht charters, personal chefs, excursions, reservations, and more. Visit our website or social media: Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, and Twitter.
# # #
Media Contact:
Brian Garrido
Marketing & Public Relations, Cabo Platinum
Email: brian@caboplatinum.com
Brian Garrido
Cabo Platinum, Marketing & Public Relations
+1 323-206-8293
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok