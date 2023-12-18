Villa Dulce: A Modern Vacation Spot in Cabo San Lucas by Cabo Platinum

CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presenting the newest addition to Cabo Platinum's portfolio, "Villa Dulce," peacefully situated in the prestigious Pedregal community of Cabo San Lucas. This unique villa embodies a serene escape, providing a distinctive experience for those seeking solace in one of Mexico's highly-regarded destinations.

What secrets does Villa Dulce host?

Paying homage to the region's natural allure, boasting 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and room for 8 guests, this exclusive property features expansive glass windows that integrate panoramic vistas into its interior décor. Open-concept living spaces showcase elegant furnishings and meticulous attention to detail.

Security is ensured within the gated community, providing 24/7 surveillance and access to a quiet beach on the Pacific side.

Straightforward living spaces:

Within Villa Dulce, the four bedrooms provide guests with practical amenities such as individual thermostats, flat-screen TVs, and full private bathrooms. These features ensure a comfortable and functional retreat for each guest. The kitchen is equipped with Brazilian granite countertops, emphasizing the villa's commitment to quality while blending into the overall design.

About Pedregal:

Founded in 1975, Pedregal, often likened to the "Beverly Hills" of the region. Perched on a mountain overlooking downtown Cabo and the IGY Marina, this community offers not just homes but a lifestyle. Basic amenities, featuring Pickleball and tennis courts, enhance daily life. Its architectural grandeur, sense of community, and commitment to natural harmony define Pedregal as a timeless and prestigious destination.

In the words of a guest:

"As a traveler who values simplicity and practicality, Villa Dulce provided the ideal retreat in Cabo. The straightforward design, essential amenities, and the quiet charm of the Pedregal neighborhood made my stay both comfortable and hassle-free. A true gem for those seeking a no-nonsense escape."
[Anonymous Guest]

How does Villa Dulce contribute to the local community or support sustainable practices?

Villa Dulce takes pride in actively engaging with the local workforce as part of its commitment to supporting the Pedregal neighborhood and its surrounding areas. By providing employment opportunities, the villa not only contributes to the economic well-being of the community but also fosters a sense of collaboration and shared prosperity.

About Cabo Platinum:

More than just a vacation rental provider, Cabo Platinum goes the extra mile to connect visitors with the pulse of Cabo San Lucas. Their concierge services extend to crafting bespoke itineraries, arranging exclusive yacht charters, and securing reservations at the city's finest restaurants, offering a seamless blend of opulence and local immersion.

In conclusion, Villa Dulce beckons travelers not just to a luxurious retreat but to an experience that encapsulates the true spirit of Cabo San Lucas. It's a tranquil escape, a commitment to quality, and a collaborative venture that extends beyond the villa's walls, enriching the fabric of the local community. In partnership with Cabo Platinum, Villa Dulce stands as a testament to the fusion of modern luxury and authentic local engagement.

Daniela Castillo
Cabo Platinum, Marketing Manager
daniela@caboplatinum.com
Contact
Company/Organization
Platinum Services
2215 Paseo de Las Americas
San Diego, California, 92154
United States
+1 424-246-8066
