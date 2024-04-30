Introducing Lucia Noir: A Mexican Oceanview Luxury Villa by Cabo Platinum
A luxurious villa managed by Cabo Platinum, named Lucia Noir, emerges as the latest gem in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Adding Lucia Noir to our portfolio is another important step in the company’s expansion. We are driven by the desire to provide guests with a high-quality hospitality experience.”CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading provider of luxury vacation rentals and yacht charters in Los Cabos, Cabo Platinum, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest jewel: Lucia Noir, marking a milestone in the company’s strategic expansion.
— Mishan Andre, CEO & Founder
This stunning luxury property is situated in the prestigious community of Pedregal, in Cabo San Lucas; and features eight bedrooms, accommodating up to 24 guests making it ideal for families, groups, or special occasions. Cabo Platinum collaborates with interior designers, and hospitality experts to ensure that properties exceed the expectations of discerning travelers.
Mishan Andre, CEO and founder at Cabo Platinum, highlighted the significance of the addition of Lucia Noir. He emphasized: “Adding Lucia Noir to our portfolio is another important step in the company’s expansion. At the same time, we are driven by the desire to provide guests with an extraordinary retreat, combining impeccable design, first-class amenities, and high-quality hospitality experiences.”
Sculpted atop the hills of Pedregal, Lucia Noir offers panoramic ocean views from nearly every corner of the house, providing guests with a sense of serenity and tranquility. The villa's two swimming pools, gas BBQ, patio dining area, and fire pit create the perfect ambiance for outdoor entertaining and enjoyment.
Guests of Lucia Noir will enjoy a range of personalized services, including housekeeping, butler, personal concierge, and a private chef to cater to their every need. Additionally, the villa's prime location offers convenient access to downtown Cabo, to explore the vibrant local culture, the marina, and a variety of community amenities, ensuring an unforgettable stay for all.
For more information about Lucia Noir and to book your luxury getaway in Los Cabos, visit caboplatinum.com/lucia-noir/
About Cabo Platinum: A premier provider of luxury vacation rentals in Los Cabos, Mexico. With a portfolio of exclusive properties, one of the best floats of yachts in the region, jet charters and personalized services, Cabo Platinum offers guests an unparalleled experience of luxury and relaxation in one of Mexico's most coveted destinations.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Daniela Castillo
Cabo Platinum, Marketing Manager
daniela@caboplatinum.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok