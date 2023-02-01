Nexis3 and Olon Bring VelourTouch to Life
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexis3 and Olon Industries have teamed up to answer the call on finding a premium painted cabinet door alternative that does not break the bank.
Olon makes a very nice matte material called VelourTouch that is available as a laminated panel and profile-wrap. It has a smooth finish that resists scratches and fingerprints and competes directly against painted wood – at a fraction of the price.
Nexis3 makes premium cabinet doors and cabinet boxes and has partnered with Olon to bring the VelourTouch product to North American market. The doors are available in the NEXGEN® Shaker in traditional and transitional profiles, Slab and 3 Piece varieties in nine colors.
“Clearly wood is not going way, even with the surge in man-made materials,” quotes Steve Schoenacker, CEO of Nexis3. “Matte finishes are quite popular for certain. But, when faced with the price tag of a painted wood door, it is easy to see why there is such a push for an alternative product like VelourTouch. It competes on so many levels. VelourTouch is positioned well below some of the high-end alternatives in terms of price yet offers immense quality and lots of options in color. It is a great choice.”
“Nexis3 is doing a great job of separating itself from other door makers. They are one step ahead of trend and positioning themselves to answer the demand issues far and wide. We love being in partnership with them, especially when you see the amazing quality of their VelourTouch doors,” notes Bob Walsh, US National Sales Manager of Olon Industries.
Nexis3 has been producing superior cabinetry and closet components for more than twenty years and sells directly to cabinet-related shops and OEM accounts throughout North America.
Olon is celebrating its 40th Anniversary of designing and manufacturing an extensive range of innovative, integrated woodworking component products for the North American furniture and cabinet-making industries.
For further information, contact Steve Schoenacker of Nexis3 at info@nexis3.com and Bob Walsh of Olon at bwalsh@olon.com.
