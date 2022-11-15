Nexis3 and Stevens Industries Partner on Cabinet Door Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabinet Door manufacturer, Nexis3, has joined forces with StevensWood to provide TFL cabinet doors on sixty-six colors.
The program calls for Nexis3 to stock all Timber, Ashland Solids, Legno and Artika plus the Black and White Rain colors. The StevensWood cabinet door profiles will include four shaker door styles, a flat panel and three piece varieties.
Stocking has begun with the Timber and Ashland lines coming online sometime after Thanksgiving and the rest of the colors available by January 1, 2023.
“We are well-familiar with Stevens and how much they have led the textured TFL push across the continent. With their recent introduction of solid colors, we see demand for their products only increasing and believe that the market will be well-served by us coming together. To be able to offer such a large assortment of colors out of the gate is fantastic. It speaks to the commitment that both organizations have to this program,” quotes Steve Schoenacker, CEO of Nexis3.
“The market has been changing lately,” says Mike Gibson, VP of Sales and Marketing at Stevens. “We have seen some door manufacturers come and go, but the need for a premium cabinet door source remains. After six months of searching, we finally found what we are looking for in Nexis3. Their quality is unmatched, their lead times are consistent and pricing is right in line.”
Nexis3 has been producing superior cabinet and closet components for more than twenty years and sells directly to cabinet-related shops and OEM accounts throughout North America. Stevens Industries is a leading manufacturer of premium, TFL and laminate sheet goods.
For further information, contact Steve Schoenacker of Nexis3 at info@nexis3.com and Kyle Gibson of Stevens Industries at kyleg@stevensind.com.
Steve Schoenacker
The program calls for Nexis3 to stock all Timber, Ashland Solids, Legno and Artika plus the Black and White Rain colors. The StevensWood cabinet door profiles will include four shaker door styles, a flat panel and three piece varieties.
Stocking has begun with the Timber and Ashland lines coming online sometime after Thanksgiving and the rest of the colors available by January 1, 2023.
“We are well-familiar with Stevens and how much they have led the textured TFL push across the continent. With their recent introduction of solid colors, we see demand for their products only increasing and believe that the market will be well-served by us coming together. To be able to offer such a large assortment of colors out of the gate is fantastic. It speaks to the commitment that both organizations have to this program,” quotes Steve Schoenacker, CEO of Nexis3.
“The market has been changing lately,” says Mike Gibson, VP of Sales and Marketing at Stevens. “We have seen some door manufacturers come and go, but the need for a premium cabinet door source remains. After six months of searching, we finally found what we are looking for in Nexis3. Their quality is unmatched, their lead times are consistent and pricing is right in line.”
Nexis3 has been producing superior cabinet and closet components for more than twenty years and sells directly to cabinet-related shops and OEM accounts throughout North America. Stevens Industries is a leading manufacturer of premium, TFL and laminate sheet goods.
For further information, contact Steve Schoenacker of Nexis3 at info@nexis3.com and Kyle Gibson of Stevens Industries at kyleg@stevensind.com.
Steve Schoenacker
Nexis3, Inc.
+1 585-285-4120
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn