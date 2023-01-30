Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,433 in the last 365 days.

Yellowstone Capital Advisors creates proprietary BPO/CX industry database

Yellowstone Capital Advisors is a specialized investment banking service for the Customer Experience and Business Process Outsourcing industries.

JACKSON, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowstone Capital Advisors (YCAP) was created by Managing Director, Trevor Allen with a mission to create a specialized investment banking service for the Customer Experience, Business Process Outsourcing, and Logistics & Fulfillment industries. The firm is a team of operations specialists that have developed expertise from within these industries. They provide an investment banking service from experienced industry insiders, not just a third-party company making a transaction.


BPO/CX Industry Database
_____________________________

Yellowstone Capital Advisors was created to exclusively serve the Business Process Outsourcing and Customer Experience industries. With a clear mission in mind the company built a proprietary database for the BPO and CX industry. The database currently holds more than 300 companies and is growing at a rate of 20 companies per week. The database serves multiple purposes to both our buy-side and sell-side clients.

Buy-side clients working with our buy-side specialist team, Growth Acquired, get a unique look at the market that fits directly in line with their growth strategy. In addition buy-side clients have the opportunity to uncover off market deals that would otherwise go unnoticed by traditional investment bankers. Yellowstone Capital Advisors meets with approximately 20 companies in the database each month, keeping a rigorous view of the market at all times.

Sell-side clients get an up to date view on the BPO/CX industry specific marketplace. Our clients and database participants get the advantage of understanding deeper market dynamics. The database allows Yellowstone Capital Advisors to put sell-side clients in the best position to maximize their value and decrease the time required to finalize a transaction.


How to get added to the database?
_____________________________________

If your company is interested in being added to the database or buy-side representation please contact us here.

Trevor Allen
Yellowstone Capital Advisors
+1 404-936-8021
tallen@yellowstonecapitaladvisors.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Yellowstone Capital Advisors creates proprietary BPO/CX industry database

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.