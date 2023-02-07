Submit Release
TurningPoint partners with Founders First for National Pride Grant

TurningPoint Executive Search Co-Sponsors National Pride Grant for LGBTQ+ led businesses

We are so excited to help bring awareness and financial support to the underserved, but well-deserving LGBTQ+ community.”
— Ken Schmitt, Founder, CEO, Author, Podcast Host
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurningPoint Executive Search is proud to partner with Founders First to co-sponsor the National Pride Grant, providing $1000 grants to 25 LGBTQ+ led businesses with less than $10m in revenue. The National Pride Grant is an opportunity to bring both financial resources and access to knowledge, talent, and experience to LGBTQ+ led organizations that might not have access otherwise.

"We are very committed as a family, my wife, children, and I, to this community. For me to be able to provide some expertise and financial support to a fund like the Pride Grant is very fulfilling and I feel very fortunate to be involved." Ken Schmitt, TurningPoint Founder & CEO

Founders First is a small business growth accelerator focused on helping diverse-led businesses create more value and create jobs by providing them with know-how, resources, coaching, and connections to capital. Their vision for the future is in inclusive economy where dievers-led businesses thrive.

"We are so excited because part of what Founders First does is try to fill the gaps and needs that our community has - one of those needs is for those of businesses owned by the LGBTQ+ community." Shaylon Scott, Executive Director, Founders First, CDC

