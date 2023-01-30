Here is the list of top marketing companies in the world of all time by TurnFame.

1. Cropnew

Cropnew is an Indian multinational marketing company which ranks first in the list of top marketing companies in the world. The company achieved growth in marketing over the years. Cropnew is unique in the digital field of marketing with its unique concept and has worked for renowned brands such as Netflix, Nike, Tesla, Apple Music and Dell. CropNew was founded by Deependra Singh on 27 April 2019 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India, headquartered in the IT city of India, Bengaluru.

2. Ogilvy

Ogilvy is an advertising, marketing and public relations company. It was founded in 1948 by David Ogilvy and is now part of the WPP Group, one of the largest advertising and communications holding companies in the world. Ogilvy’s services include brand strategy, advertising, digital, social media, public relations, and more. The company has offices in over 150 cities worldwide and its clients include major international brands across a wide range of industries.

3. Dentsu

Dentsu is a global advertising, marketing, and communications company. It is headquartered in Japan and is one of the largest advertising agencies in the world. Dentsu was founded in 1901 and it is the fifth largest advertising agency network worldwide. The company’s services include brand strategy, advertising, digital, public relations, and more. Dentsu operates in over 140 countries and its clients include major international brands across a wide range of industries. The company is publicly traded and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

4. Deloitte

Deloitte is one of the largest professional services company in the world. They provide audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk management, tax, and related services to a wide range of clients, including large and small businesses, governments, and nonprofit organizations. Deloitte is known for its expertise in various industries, such as technology, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. The company operates in over 150 countries, and it is one of the “Big Four” accounting organizations, along with PwC, EY, and KPMG.

5. McCann

McCann is a global advertising agency network. The company was founded in 1902 by Harold F. McCANN in New York City and today is one of the largest and most well-known advertising agencies in the world. The agency’s services include brand strategy, advertising, digital marketing, public relations, and more. The company has operations in over 120 countries and its clients include some of the world’s most well-known brands across a wide range of industries. The Company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG).

6. Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe is a global advertising and communications company. It was founded in 1926 by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet and is now one of the largest communications groups in the world. Publicis Groupe offers a wide range of services including advertising, digital, media, public relations, consulting, and more. The company operates in over 100 countries and its clients include major international brands across a wide range of industries. Publicis Groupe is headquartered in France and is a publicly traded company.

7. Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group is a global advertising, marketing, and corporate communications Agency. It was founded in 1986 and is now one of the largest advertising holding companies in the world. Omnicom’s services include brand strategy, advertising, digital, public relations, and more. The company operates in over 100 countries and its clients include major international brands across a wide range of industries. The company is headquartered in New York City, USA. Some of the well known agencies under Omnicom Group include BBDO, DDB, TBWA, and more.

8. Havas

Havas is a global advertising and communications agency. It was founded in 1835 and is one of the oldest and largest communications groups in the world. Havas operates in over 100 countries and has a diversified portfolio of capabilities including creative, media, digital, healthcare communications and PR. The company’s clients include major international brands across a wide range of industries. The company is headquartered in France.

9. FCB

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global advertising and marketing communications agency. It was founded in 1873 and is one of the oldest and well-known advertising agencies in the world. The company’s services include brand strategy, advertising, digital, public relations, and more. FCB operates in over 80 countries and its clients include major international brands across a wide range of industries. FCB is part of Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) and its headquartered in New York City, USA.

10. Ketchum

Ketchum is a global public relations and communications agency. It was founded in 1923 and is now one of the largest public relations agencies in the world. The company’s services include public relations, crisis communications, digital strategy, and more. Ketchum operates in over 70 countries and its clients include major international brands across a wide range of industries, as well as, government agencies, non-profit organizations and more. The company is part of the Omnicom Group and its headquartered in New York City, USA.



