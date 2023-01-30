Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,257 in the last 365 days.

Business Council Puts Out Call for Wyoming Food & Beverage Producers

Cheyenne, Wyo – Are you a food or beverage producer who is looking to expand your market across the country or internationally this year?

The Wyoming Business Council has an excellent opportunity to get food and beverage companies the exposure they need to expand their business. We have reserved booth space at the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show in Chicago this May and are looking to take four businesses along with us!

If you are or know someone who may be interested, fill out the short general interest application on this FAQ sheet by Friday, Feb. 10, or reach out to our Services Team for more details.

You just read:

Business Council Puts Out Call for Wyoming Food & Beverage Producers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.