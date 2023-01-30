Business Council Puts Out Call for Wyoming Food & Beverage Producers

Cheyenne, Wyo – Are you a food or beverage producer who is looking to expand your market across the country or internationally this year?

The Wyoming Business Council has an excellent opportunity to get food and beverage companies the exposure they need to expand their business. We have reserved booth space at the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show in Chicago this May and are looking to take four businesses along with us!

If you are or know someone who may be interested, fill out the short general interest application on this FAQ sheet by Friday, Feb. 10, or reach out to our Services Team for more details.