Clearly Payments Expands to USA for Credit Card Processing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearly Payments, a leading payment processor in Canada, is excited to announce its expansion into the United States market. Clearly Payments was founded in 2018 with a mission to lower the cost of payment processing for all merchants. Clearly Payments has been talking to thousands of merchants over the 4+ years and helping them create amazing checkout experiences, streamline their businesses, and lower their costs.
With a strong track record of providing secure and reliable payment processing solutions to Canadian businesses, Clearly Payments is now expanding its services to merchants in the United States. Clearly Payments will offer merchants in the USA a wide range of payment processing options, including a credit and debit card merchant account, payment terminals, online payments, and mobile payments.
“We are thrilled to be expanding our services to the United States,” said Chris Farmer, CEO of Clearly Payments, “This move will allow us to better serve our existing clients with cross-border operations and reach new customers in one of the largest economies in the world, providing them with the same level of service and security that our Canadian clients have come to expect.”
Clearly Payments will be offering competitive rates, and will also be providing merchants with access to its state-of-the-art fraud detection and prevention tools, to ensure that transactions are secure and protected from fraud.
Clearly Payments is also committed to providing world-class customer service, and will have a dedicated team of support specialists available to assist merchants with any questions or issues that may arise.
Clearly Payments launched its USA operations in January 2023 and is now accepting new merchants. To learn more, start accepting payments with Clearly Payments today.
