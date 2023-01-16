Payments Partnership Launched with Provincial Credit Union and Clearly Payments
EINPresswire.com/ -- Provincial Credit Union, the leading credit union in Atlantic Canada, and Clearly Payments, an award-winning payment processor based in Canada, today announced a partnership to offer credit card processing and other merchant services to credit union members.
The partnership between the two institutions will offer innovative payment solutions for accepting credit cards online, at physical storefronts, in offices, and for mobile businesses. Along with payment technology, credit union members will get world-class customer service at some of the lowest costs in the industry.
Credit union members will be able to accept payments in a range of ways and access real-time transaction data. Clearly Payments offers all the hardware and software a business may need for eCommerce, recurring billing, physical point-of-sale, software integrations, credit card machines, and mobile payments.
“Provincial Credit Union’s use of Clearly Payments is a perfect example of a modern collaboration between a financial institution and a fintech company,” said Chris Farmer, CEO of Clearly Payments. “This partnership leverages the best of our companies to create a mutually beneficial relationship. We grow our customer base, Provincial Credit Union grows its relationship with its members, and our mutual customers grow their revenue through our award-winning payment processing services.”
“Clearly Payments’ technology and world-class support have made this joint partnership an easy decision,” said Jason Levy, Director of Business Services at Provincial Credit Union. “We wanted to find a reliable solution that offered our community-focused members a great payments service with low rates.”
For more information about Provincial Credit Union, visit provincialcu.com.
For more information on Clearly Payments for financial institutions, please visit clearlypayments.com
About Provincial Credit Union
Provincial Credit Union is a locally owned and operated full-service financial institution that takes pride in being part of the community. We serve members at any of our ten branch locations across Prince Edward Island, Canada. As a locally owned financial institution, we work to improve the communities we serve. Visit us at provincialcu.com for more information.
About Clearly Payments
Clearly Payments is an award-winning payments company providing end-to-end payment solutions and world-class customer support for businesses, merchants, technology companies, and financial institutions. Clearly Payments enables its customers and partners to accept credit cards, debit cards, and other forms of payments so they can increase revenue and decrease costs. Visit us at clearlypayments.com
