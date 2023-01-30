WALT SHEFFLER JOINS AHLA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Board Includes Leaders from Every Segment of Hotel Industry

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) has announced that Walt Sheffler, SVP Avendra Hospitality and Europe, Avendra, has joined the AHLA Board of Directors.

AHLA's Board includes leaders from all sectors of the lodging industry, including brands, owners and real estate investment trusts (REITs), management companies, independent hotels, and state associations.

Walt Sheffler will be part of vital discussions concerning a broad range of industry and association related issues and join a growing AHLA team that has played an increasingly critical role on behalf of the hotel industry, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past two years, AHLA has grown from 44 to nearly 70 employees, as the organization continues to serve as the singular voice of America's hotels and remains deeply engaged in issues affecting hoteliers at all levels of government.

"As a current Platinum Partner and longtime supporter, it is an honor to join the AHLA Board particularly at this very critical time for the hospitality industry," said Walt Sheffler. "I look forward to working with other Board members and industry leaders at AHLA to help represent the needs of our clients and to work on the important issues facing the hospitality industry at-large."

"I am thrilled to welcome Walt Sheffler to the AHLA Board of Directors," said AHLA President & CEO Chip Rogers. "Each year, AHLA brings together a cross section of the top minds in hospitality to serve on its board, and this year is no exception. As part of this esteemed group of leaders, Walt will help AHLA reach new heights in 2023, as we continue delivering unparalleled ROI for members by racking up victories at all levels of government and providing top-notch member services and communications support."

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

About Avendra

Avendra is North America's leading hospitality procurement services provider. Our supply chain management solutions are tailored to our clients' business strategies and deliver benefits beyond great savings. We combine 22+ years of hospitality expertise, purchasing power, services and software to help customers impact the bottom line, improve operational performance, and better serve guests. More than 12,500 customers rely on Avendra as a trusted partner. Avendra is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland and has regional offices throughout North America. Learn more at: www.avendra.com

