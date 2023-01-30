9th Annual American Bullion Essay Scholarship Award Winner Announced
American Bullion, The Gold IRA Experts completed its 9th Annual Scholarship Essays review and awarded this year's winner.
Piece of Gold, Piece Of Mind.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Bullion is proud to announce the winner of the Ninth Annual Essay Scholarship Program.
— American Bullion
A college scholarship worth $1,000 has been awarded. Over 1000 submissions were received and considered.
This year's full-time undergraduate applicants were asked to write an essay answering the question, “Why Do World Central Banks Trust Gold?” Participating students offered a wide range of viewpoints, each with its own value and approach.
American Bullion is proud to award this scholarship to the deserving student listed below:
Anthony Pascual – California State Polytechnic University, Pomona “I want to sincerely thank American Bullion for this scholarship opportunity and finding value in sponsoring higher level education. In a rapidly changing world where a variety of volatile digital currencies are becoming more prevalent, investments like gold or silver are a wiser and safer choice with limited risks involved. That being said, I am very proud to say that I just completed my last semester at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona for my Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering with a Minor in Materials Science Engineering. I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life working in industry!”
Nevtan Akcora, Co-Founder and President of American Bullion said, “I am very happy to see the number of applicants to our annual scholarship contest continue to increase each year. And I am very excited to see that so many millennials understand the potential and importance of alternative investments, such as gold and other physical precious metals. Again, I’d like to thank all of the participants for their submissions in this year’s competition and wish the best for all in their academic endeavors and beyond"
John Reese
American Bullion, Inc.
+1 310-689-7720
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn