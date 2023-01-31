Sirqul Welcomes Comtech as New Strategic Alliance Partner
Sirqul announces Comtech as new Alliance Partner combining Comtech’s expertise in space, satellite, terrestrial, wireless, and cloud with Sirqul’s EaaS PlatformSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sirqul announced today that Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global company democratizing access to communications technologies, will join its Strategic Alliance Program (https://corp.sirqul.com/strategic-alliance-partners-2/) to integrate leading edge, best-in-class communications solutions, precision location-based services, and cloud native technologies with Sirqul’s Engagement-as-a-Service (Eaas) Internet of Things (IoT) Platform.
Sirqul has been building its unique capabilities with its Strategic Alliance Partners since 2012 and chooses only a few companies to add to the Alliance per year. Companies must show a strong commitment to location-based services and fit into smart city, logistics, and data augmentation strategies that enhance consumer and business experiences for their customers. Through working together under this Strategic Alliance Program partnership, Sirqul and Comtech will bring robust mobile, web, social, voice, IoT, and digital-twin offerings to a variety of global markets.
“Since the mid-nineties, my teams have been creating and innovating to continually expand and realize our vision of an interconnected world,” said Robert Frederick, Founder and CEO of Sirqul. “By working with the Comtech team, we believe that we will be able to enhance each company’s capabilities and provide our worldwide customers with a combination of features, services, and solutions that we could not do on our own, while expanding partnership and business development opportunities for 2023 and beyond.”
“Our global communications infrastructure is on the verge of enormous change and Comtech is leading the way in democratizing communications access for all through assured, ubiquitous communications technologies, said Ken Peterman, president and CEO, Comtech. “Under this Strategic Alliance partnership with Sirqul, we are joining another technology leader in our industry to find a better way for our customers. Together, we will collaborate to find new interconnected solutions and services that will empower people, businesses, governments, and communities around the world during the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”
As part of this strategic partnership, Sirqul will also become the first publicly announced technology partner of EVOKE, Comtech’s Innovation Foundry. EVOKE is led by Comtech’s Chief Growth Officer and is dedicated to creating and accelerating transformational changes across the global technology landscape. EVOKE engages with customers, partners, and suppliers to push the boundaries of technologies that will lay the foundation of connectivity and shape future societies and ecosystems. As the first publicly announced technology partner of EVOKE, Sirqul will work jointly with a unified focus of achieving “Smart Operations,” where enterprises will be able to make business decisions with real time IoT data to develop actionable business insights and improve operations, creating unprecedented customer value in uniquely innovative ways.
About Comtech
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native solutions to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and the world, Comtech leverages its global presence, technology leadership and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.
About Sirqul, Inc.
Sirqul (https://sirqul.com) provides an Engagement-as-a-Service Augmented Intelligence of Things Platform that drives engagement, operational efficiency, predictive visualizations, rapid innovation, and new revenue streams for businesses of any size. At the foundation of Sirqul’s platform are 605 APIs, 93 microservices, 3 distinct IoT hardware product offerings, and 30+ customizable native application templates that companies can use to get started on the platform. Sirqul is device, protocol, and cloud-agnostic – fostering an interoperable system for building future-proof API-powered solutions for retail, smart cities, new construction, mobility, logistics, campuses, buildings, entertainment, sports, and more. Books have been written about Sirqul’s mission to make it possible for anyone to quickly build web, mobile, and IoT Applications using their platform and are available upon request.
Scott Kurttila
Sirqul, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn