Cannabis Travel Association International (CTAI) Announces Andrew DeAngelo as Speaker for Cannabis Travel World Fair
Cannabis Travel Association International (CTAI) Announces Andrew DeAngelo as Key Note Speaker for virtual Cannabis Travel World Fair on Feb 7thCOACHELLA VALLE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Contact: Georgi Gordon 760-803-4522
Cannabis Travel Association International (CTAI) Announces Andrew DeAngelo as
Key Note Speaker for virtual Cannabis Travel World Fair
Renowned Global Cannabis Consultant & Strategic Advisor will Kick-Off Virtual Event on February 7
Cannabis Travel Association International (CTAI) has announced its virtual Cannabis Travel World Fair will feature Andrew DeAngelo as keynote speaker.
The event, scheduled for Tuesday, February 7 and Wednesday, February 8 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PST each day, will include presentations directed to cannabis and/or travel professionals who want to learn about the cannabis travel landscape.
Over the years Andrew DeAngelo has provided groundbreaking political engagement and thought leadership to the cannabis community. He pioneered legal cannabis business processes, introduced CBD medicines to heal severely epileptic children and implemented the first lab-testing program in the history of cannabis. He is a co-founder and chairperson for the non-profit Last Prisoner Project and a founding Board of Directors member of the California Cannabis Industry Association.
The CTAI virtual Cannabis Travel World Fair will have more than 40 speakers from different countries including the U.S., Antigua, Canada, India, Jamaica, Portugal, Trinidad/Tobago, Netherlands, and Uruguay. They will cover such topics as Cannabis Travel Around the Globe, Incorporating Sustainability in Cannabis Tourism, Experiential Tours, Dispensary and Consumption Lounges, Collaborating with Mainstream Travel Partners, Technology Platforms and Marketing Strategies.
Laura Hand, Marketing Chair of CTAI and CEO of Laura Loo Experience Design said “The CTAI is thrilled to have Andrew DeAngelo keynote our ‘World Fair.’ As the united global voice of cannabis travel and tourism, we are proud to bring together a diverse gathering of forward thinking professionals from around the globe. Andrew’s unique perspective will set the tone for a fun, information-packed experience for our attendees.”
CTAI members and partners include major cannabis brands, tour operators, retailers, transportation companies, hotels, tourism boards, industry associations, media companies, and other organizations for whom cannabis tourism advocacy is important.
In addition to a wealth of educational sessions and presentations, the event offers fun virtual activations with virtual visits to Thailand, Jamaica, Northern California, and Joshua Tree. Each day includes virtual networking sessions where attendees will have the opportunity to meet Cannabis Travel Association members and partners, and other like-minded professionals from around the world. Some sponsors for the Cannabis Travel World Fair include EventHi, Tokeativity, and Emerald Village. Contact us if you are interested in sponsoring the event.
The CTAI is a registered Non-Profit 501 c (6) advancing safe and responsible Cannabis Tourism. Committed to cultivating open communication, social equity and environmental sustainability, the organization represents and supports the diverse voices and perspectives of the emerging Cannabis Tourism industry.
Register here for the event and learn more about the current travel trends and insights from industry experts. In addition to the web site, CTAI can be found on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. About Cannabis Travel Association International (CTAI) CTAI is a registered 501 c (6) non-profit advancing safe and responsible cannabis tourism. Committed to cultivating open communication, social equity, and environmental sustainability, the CTAI was established to represent and support the diverse voices and perspectives of the emerging cannabis tourism industry.
Georgi Bohrod Gordon
www.gbgandassociates.com
+16198087788 ext.
email us here