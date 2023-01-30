Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,597 in the last 365 days.

Strike Force Officers Recognized For Life Saving Actions

NASHVILLE – Two members of the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) Strike Force team were recognized for their heroic action after saving the life of a correctional officer at the DeBerry Special Needs Facility (DSNF) earlier this month.

On January 9, 2023, Tactical Officer Ruben Estevez and Tactical Officer Tyler Briggs were exiting the facility when they were approached by Correctional Officer Emeka Oguoma, who was in a visible state of distress.  Officer Oguoma signaled to the two men that he was choking and could not breath.  Under the guidance of TAC Officer Briggs, TAC Officer Estevez immediately began performing the Heimlich maneuver until Officer Oguoma’s airway was clear. 

“This is why training is important.  If I didn’t have that training, he probably would have died in my arms,” said TAC Officer Estevez.  “I was at the right place at the right time and had been prepared in the right way."

You just read:

Strike Force Officers Recognized For Life Saving Actions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.