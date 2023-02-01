Triple Nikel Veteran Minority Owned Small Business Pays Tribute To All Black WWII Unit

555th Parachute Infantry Regiment during Operation Firefly 555th Parachute Infantry preparing for a rough terrain jump Triple Nickel Legacy "Into the Smoke and Fire" Fine Art Print

Triple Nikel Unapologetically Celebrates Diversity and Inclusion

Without the contributions of the men of the 555th, we would not be here to tell our story, or have had the opportunity to serve at the capacity which we did. Their legacy is ours.” — Ruben Ayala, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple Nikel, a veteran minority-owned apparel company, has partnered with renowned veteran artist, Michael Solovey, to tell the story of an all black Army unit through art in a piece called, “Into The Smoke and Fire”. The print is an homage to the 555th Parachute Infantry Regiment; also known as the “Triple Nickels”. The unit was activated on December 31, 1943 during a time of segregation in the United States.

The 555th Parachute Infantry Regiment faced much adversity between 1943 and 1945. During the height of the fighting in WWII, the unit was not allowed to conduct combat operations in either the Pacific or European front because they were black. Although the War Department (at the time) commissioned the creation of an all black test platoon, they were highly discriminated against during their training to become paratroopers. With resiliency and professionalism as their watchwords, the 555th became a well-trained paratroop unit in 1944. They received a mission to become smoke-jumpers and parachute into forest fires. In the years to come, the forest fire fighting tactics, techniques, and procedures developed by the Triple Nickels became the new standard for civilian rough terrain jumpers across the nation.

Throughout their short lived history, the Triple Nickels defended the coastal areas of the United States that were being attacked by Japanese Balloon Bombs during WWII by jumping into forest fires set by these bombs. These actions would later become public knowledge after “Operation Firefly” was de-classified by the U.S. Government. At the time, there was a healthy fear that the Japanese would deploy biological agents within these balloon bombs. The men of the 555th had to be prepared to counteract any possible scenario once on the ground. In 1947, the Triple Nickels were desegregated into the ranks of the 82nd Airborne Division.

While the unit was active, they conducted more than 1,200 rough terrain jumps and helped suppress 36 forest fires started by Japanese Balloon Bombs. This artistic collaboration supports Triple Nikel’s esteemed mission of cultivating the mindset of diversity and inclusion amongst U.S Active Duty Armed Forces, Veterans, military spouses, and hometown communities. Through art, Triple Nikel aspires to bridge the historical gaps and create a legacy that inspires pride in service for the next generation.

Each Triple Nickel print comes individually signed and numbered. The artist, Michael Solovey, only commissioned 555 prints and bestowed Triple Nikel with the honor of distributing each one. Included with each print, is a letter of authenticity signed and sealed by the artist. For lovers of American History, this artwork is a beautiful illustration of what truly makes America great. The idea that in the face of racial adversity, the men of the Triple Nickels prevailed is a testament to the strength of the current men and women of the Armed Forces. For this year's Black History month, we thought it appropriate to share this lesser known story in our country's history.

Triple Nikel is asking for your support by purchasing a copy of this print, following and sharing their story on Facebook and Instagram @Triple_Nikel.

Click the link to learn more about Triple Nikel at https://www.TripleNikel.com.

About Triple Nikel: Triple Nikel is a veteran, minority-owned lifestyle apparel company based in San Antonio, TX. Founded in 2020 by four United States Army veterans. Triple Nikel aims to inspire future generations to amplify the message of DIVERSITY and UNITY.