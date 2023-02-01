Alwyn Cashe, America’s First Black Medal of Honor Recipient Since Vietnam, To Receive A Foundation In His Name

SFC Alwyn Cashe The CASHE / HERO Graphic Art The Alwyn Cashe Collection Banner

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple Nikel, a veteran minority-owned apparel company, has partnered with the Cashe family to start the Sergeant First Class Alwyn Cashe Foundation which will be based in Florida. The non-profit foundation's goal is to mentor youth aspiring to enter civil service who need assistance. Triple Nikel has been able to fund the non-profit startup by selling Alwyn Cashe graphic tee-shirts. The goal is for the Alwyn Cashe Foundation to be operational sometime in the 3rd Quarter of 2023.

The Alwyn Cashe Foundation is an opportunity to amplify the legacy and heroism of Sergeant First Class (SFC) Alwyn Cashe and provide the youth within the state of Florida (initially) quality mentorship opportunities. Before entering the U.S. Army, SFC Cashe experienced hardships eased by the mentorship of those around him - particularly his older sister Kasinal White. Kasinal is the architect of the Alwyn Cashe Foundation and provided Triple Nikel with the authorization to use Alwyn’s likeness for the graphic tee used for fundraising.

“I truly believe he (Alwyn Cashe) followed his dream when he joined the military. We just want to help people follow their dreams.” - Kasinal White, SFC Cashes’ sister, when asked about the vision for the Alwyn Cashe Foundation.

SFC Alwyn Cashe’s actions on October 17, 2005 during a security patrol near Samarra, Iraq earned him the Medal of Honor on December 16, 2021 - 16 years after the act. His mounted patrol was ambushed, and SFC Cashe's vehicle was struck by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). SFC Cashe pulled six soldiers and an interpreter to safety from the burning vehicle - all the while sustaining life threatening injuries himself. Alwyn succumbed to his injuries on November 8, 2005.

Triple Nikel is asking for your support by purchasing a Triple Nikel Streetwear CASHE/HERO UNISEX OD Green Graphic Tee and sharing his story with others through social media. Proceeds from the sales will fund the future SFC Alwyn Cashe Foundation. In an age where it seems like there is little good news to be found, we need heroes.

About Triple Nikel: Triple Nikel is a veteran, minority-owned lifestyle apparel company based in San Antonio, TX. Founded in 2020 by four United States Army veterans. Triple Nikel aims to inspire future generations to amplify the message of DIVERSITY and UNITY.

