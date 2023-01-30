Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative

Governor proposes a $4 billion investment, which will be leveraged for a total of $7 billion, to expedite projects that will alleviate congestion and prioritize safety

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Today, Governor DeSantis announced the Moving Florida Forward initiative to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of people that rely on Florida’s roadways. Through this record investment, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) would expedite 20 priority infrastructure projects into the existing Work Program to combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system to bolster current transportation needs and set the stage for future growth. Projects included as part of the Moving Florida Forward Legislative Proposal are available at FDOT.gov/MovingFloridaForward.

“This proposal will break through bureaucracy that often slows down infrastructure projects and allow FDOT to target projects that will ease congestion across the state,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Expediting these projects will bring them to completion more than a decade ahead of schedule.”

“Governor DeSantis’ Moving Florida Forward proposal is truly historic and the projects included will help relieve congestion while also focusing on safety, resiliency, the supply chain, and economic growth. These are important for Floridians’ quality of life and to ensure we maintain a strong transportation system to keep Florida moving forward,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “The Department has worked closely with communities and our partners through the years to plan and prepare these projects for construction. Receiving this funding will allow the vision of each project to become a reality in the immediate future to better meet the growing demands in communities throughout the state. Our team is prepared and ready to work with the Legislature to deliver these critical projects and strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure.”

Florida is home to over 22 million residents, and in just the first three quarters of 2022, we had nearly 105 million visitors to our state. In 2022, Florida experienced the largest net migration in the country at 1.9%, meaning that Florida’s infrastructure must accommodate more people than ever before. The 20 projects included in the proposal will build more resilient transportation infrastructure, which is important to the integrity of roadways and corridors especially during severe weather events such as hurricanes.

FDOT will continue working on projects currently planned in the existing FDOT Five-Year Work Program in addition to projects included in the Moving Florida Forward package.

###