Crossroad Collective Opens New Branch in Kelowna

Crossroad Collective, a leading counseling company, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest branch for Kelowna Counselling. The new location will provide Kelowna residents with easy access to the company's wide range of counseling services, including individual, couples, family therapy, play therapy, massage therapy, mediation, and more.
"We're excited to be expanding our services to Kelowna and are committed to providing the community with high-quality counseling services," said Lisa Moore, one of the founders and CEO of Crossroad Collective. "Our team of experienced and compassionate counselors is dedicated to helping individuals, couples, and families navigate the challenges of life and achieve their goals."
The New Crossroad Collective in Kelowna
The new branch, located at 146 Gray Road in Kelowna BC, will be open Monday through Sunday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM depending on the services. Services will be provided by a team of highly trained and experienced counselors, who specialize in a variety of areas including anxiety, depression, relationship issues, and more.
In addition to traditional in-person counseling, Crossroad Collective also offers online therapy sessions for those who prefer the convenience and flexibility of virtual sessions.
For more information about Crossroad Collective's counseling services or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website or call 604-532-5340.
Why Did They Choose Kelowna?
Kelowna is a growing city with a diverse population that is a hub for all surrounding communities. Crossroad Collective chose this location to ensure that all surrounding communities have the appropriate services to work on their physical and mental health if they desire to do so.
About Crossroad Collective:
Crossroad Collective is a leading counseling company that provides a wide range of services to individuals, couples, and families. They have a vast array of services that are accessible to all because of their low-cost counseling services with qualified intern counselors.
Crossroads Collective also offers two unique programs: Play Therapy coupled with access to a Behavioural Consultant to help with parenting strategies. They also offer a high-conflict divorce and separation team of counselors to help families struggling in this area. With a team of experienced and compassionate counselors, Crossroad Collective is dedicated to helping clients navigate the challenges of life and achieve their goals.
