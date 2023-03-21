New Adult Horror Fantasy by Debut Author Raises Questions About the Human Condition
THE SUNDIAL INN by Stephen John Ross
A paranormal horror with a streak of dark humor, a new book by debut author Stephen John Ross, THE SUNDIAL INN (Friesen Press), questions the human condition and our desire for power, control, and revenge.
On a return flight from a dream vacation at the Sundial Inn located in the outskirts of New Orleans, Tim and Sara find themselves covered in bruises with no memory of the past three days. The mystery deepens once they learn the inn had ceased operations many decades earlier in 1954.
Plagued with lucid nightmares, Sara struggles to return to her normal life forcing Tim to return to New Orleans in search of answers. Aided by a local clairvoyant Mrs. Lizzie, the secrets of the Sundial Inn and its enigmatic founder, Atticus Busby, are slowly unearthed. There is much more to the inn than meets the eye, and Tim begins to realize that his own connection to it is much deeper—and darker—than he ever could have guessed.
Says the author, “I wanted to place the main characters into chaos and confusion within the very first pages. This trend continues as the scenes are set in the following chapters and the plot thickens.”
One reviewer in Indigo gives THE SUNDIAL INN five stars and says, “There was never a dull moment reading Stephen John Ross's Sundial Inn! Very intriguing story with memorable, well-developed characters. Quite an impressive first novel. I enjoyed Ross's writing style very much. I would highly recommend this novel for horror lovers!”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Stephen John Ross is a business professional, songwriter, and musician. Married with three children and four grandchildren, Stephen enjoys spending time outdoors with his wife Debbie and chihuahua CeCe. THE SUNDIAL INN is his first novel, with plans for a sequel. A self-taught guitarist and keyboard player, Stephen learned to play at the age of twelve and explored many genres of music from folk, blues, classic rock, and pop music. Heavily influenced by these genres, his songwriting is a culmination of each and the recordings cover a broad range. Visit www.stephenjohnross.com.
