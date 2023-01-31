ISSIP Names Utpal Mangla of IBM 2023 President
Deborah Stokes of Dell Technologies to Serve as Vice President
ISSIP brings together industry, academia, and government to connect and recognize the professionals powering human-centric, data-intensive innovations in a service-driven economy. The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the professional membership association which advances innovation to better serve people, business, and society, announced 2023 executive leadership at the semi-annual Progress Call for the ISSIP Board of Directors last week.
— Utpal Mangla, GM, Industry & EDGE Cloud, for IBM
Utpal Mangla, General Manager, Industry & EDGE Cloud, for IBM, who served as ISSIP Vice President in 2022, has taken the reins as President for 2023. Utpal recognized the exemplary service and achievements of outgoing President Terri Griffith, of Simon Fraser University, the teamwork of ISSIP leadership and volunteers and shared his vision to take the organization to the next level.
Said Mangla, “For over a decade, ISSIP has brought together industry, academia, and government to connect and recognize professionals who are powering human-centric, data-intensive innovations in a service-driven economy.”
Deborah Stokes, Leader, External Research for the Office of the CTO, Dell Technologies will serve as Vice President of the organization for 2023. Deb has served in various ICT leadership positions for 25+years in both academia and industry, working with large global technology firms such as Nortel, FutureWei, EMC, and Dell Technologies, with additional experience in the education vertical. In her current role at Dell Technologies, Deb drives advanced research collaborations with academic/research institutions and leads the internal Technology Exploration (TEx) Conference to share innovation thought leadership across the Dell Technologies technical population. With a pulse on innovation and insights on emerging/disruptive technologies, Deb brings a well-rounded perspective to the ISSIP community.
Founding ISSIP President, Ammar Rayes, Distinguished Engineer Cisco, said, “On behalf of the ISSIP Board of Directors and Executive Committee, it is my pleasure to welcome the incoming President and Vice President. Both are proven industry leaders with track records for collaborative innovation across sectors, and well-known for their knowledge sharing eminence.”
About ISSIP
The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, (pronounced ‘IZip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit membership association, for individuals and institutions, on a mission to advance people-centered, data intensive, service innovation to benefit people, business, and society. Founded in 2012 by a small cadre of thought leaders from universities, and industry innovators IBM, Cisco and HP, ISSIP collaborates with world-leading foundations, including Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), National Science Foundation (NSF), and more than 200 universities in 40 countries and is recognized for the value of its regular Discovery Summits, Ambassador collaborations with other organizations and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation. For more, please go to www.issip.org.
