Rev. Jacques Dady Jean Presented with the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network Community Champion Award
Rev. Jacques Dady Jean was surrounded by the Massachusetts Haitian American current and former elected officials and his family as he was presented the NHAEON Community Champion Leadership Award
Rev. Jean is a native of Haiti. After coming to Boston in the 80s as a political refugee, he attended Wentworth Institute of Technology where he earned double degrees in Computer Engineering and Project Management.
Rev. Jean founded the Mattapan/ Greater Boston Technology Learning Center, Inc in 2006 in collaboration with his wife, Karrie Ann Jean. Mattapan Tech provides free IT job training, mentoring and career pathways for Black and Brown youth. Mattapan Tech also has a paid apprenticeship program to keep the youth busy during Summertime, learning IT technology, cultivating valuable life and work skills that will lead them to earn a livable wage.
While presenting the award, the Vice President of the Town of Randolph City Council, Councilor Natacha Clerger said: “I am presenting you this award for assisting me to feed the undocumented immigrants in my town.
In 2021, Rev. Jean organized a series of community forums that featured top community, political and religious leaders to promote the safe Covid-19 vaccines: Former Haitian American MA State Rep. Marie St. Fleur, Youth Advocate Leader Thaddeus Miles, Dr. Eno Mondesir, Professor, Rev. Ronald Odom and many others in an initiative that sought to bring trust to the process. As the result of these forums Mattapan Tech received a recognition from the White House.
In 2010, when a terrible earthquake hit Haiti, Rev. Jean was very instrumental in helping family connect with their loved ones using his high-tech skills and assisting the Red Cross to raise funds.
“This award is very meaningful , it is not a destination but is a great milestone in my journey to be recognized by the Haitian American Elected Officials surrounded by my family members and the elected officials and leaders of Massachusetts who contributed to make my success in community organizing and youth advocacy possible,” Rev. Jean said.
