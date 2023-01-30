Wyoming Business Council Presents Six Business Ready Community Project Requests to SLIB on Feb. 2

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) will present six – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) will present six Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan requests to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) at their next regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 8 a.m.

Town of Bar Nunn – Community Center/Town Hall ($500,000 Community Project grant request) Funds requested to construct a community center that would provide a flexible gathering space with a kitchen for community events, various youth programs, and a space for recreation. The recreation portion of the building would include a large gymnasium, walking track and viewing area, and a weight/cardio room.

Meeteetse Joint Powers Board – Recreation District Community Center ($750,000 Community Project grant request) Funds requested to construct a 6,600-square-foot community center that would include a fitness area, multicourt, rehab/therapy area, recreational area, and flexible gathering space that can be configured in multiple ways.

Town of Lyman – Elevated Living Assisted Living Facility ($1.5 million Business Committed grant and $1.5 million Business Committed loan request) Funds requested to construct a 16,000-square-foot assisted living facility that would include 22 apartments, a complete kitchen, and a dining area.

Town of Glenrock – McGinley Manufacturing Expansion ($2,997,294 Business Committed grant request) Funds requested to construct an 8,400-square-foot facility, as well as machinery equipment, for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing. The purpose of the grant request is to expand McGinley Manufacturing to include the aerospace and defense market.

City of Cody – Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion ($1 million Business Committed grant and $926,288 Business Committed loan request) Funds requested to construct a 16,000-square-foot facility for the expansion of Wyoming Legacy Meats. This facility would be located on a 7.6-acre parcel owned by Forward Cody and would enable the company to increase its processing from 50 heads a week to 100 heads a day.

City of Laramie – Project Jupiter ($20 million Business Committed grant request) Funds requested to construct an approximately 60,000-square-foot research and development facility for “Project Jupiter”. The facility would be built on 16.35 acres in the Cirrus Sky Technology Park, which is owned by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance (LCBA).



A full agenda for the meeting is available on the SLIB website

The meeting is open to the public and will convene in the Capitol Complex Auditorium and via web conference. The Auditorium is located on the lower level of the Capitol Complex and can be accessed via the Herschler Building at 122 W 25th Street in Cheyenne.