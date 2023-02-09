James Cammilleri, Owner of JSC Management Group, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
James Cammilleri, Owner of JSC Management Group, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
James Cammilleri is very passionate about giving back by supporting disadvantaged communities around the world. What an amazing interview with a powerhouse entreprenure!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews James Cammilleri, Owner of JSC Management Group for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. James Cammilleri joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT JSC Management Group
We own and operate 69 Burger King restaurants in NY, CT, MA, and RI. Our executive team has over 85 years of combined Burger King experience. We achieved 2020 Burger King Franchisee of the Year and are consistently ranked #1 in the Northeast region amongst active franchisees. Our food and labor profitability are second to none. We maintain the highest level of customer satisfaction in quality, service, cleanliness, and image.
Using a calculated expansion model and growing only when a good fit for the organization, we expanded from two to 66 Burger King restaurants in less than eight years. Throughout continued growth, we retain the highest level of operational excellence and deliver the best product to our customer base. Our formula for success lies in our ability to put people first, which ultimately translates into superior operations and profitability. When our leadership teams’ personal lives are in order, they can focus with intensity on their professional responsibilities. We endeavor to support, develop, and inspire forward-thinking, service-minded leaders.
James Cammilleri joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, James Cammilleri discusses the newest offerings of JSC Management Group, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. James Cammilleri joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with James Cammilleri was amazing. The success of JSC Management Group is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have James Cammilleri on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like JSC Management Group. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like James Cammilleri who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like James Cammilleri”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
