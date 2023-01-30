Submit Release
Truth Tree Announces Debut of Parent Resource, a Blog for Parents Featuring Expert Content

A new platform is a win-win for parents and subject-area experts.

As a school marketing agency, we want to give our clients every advantage possible. Parent Resource gives them an exclusive platform to gain visibility and establish thought leadership.”
— Trevor Waddington
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth Tree, the world leader in education marketing, proudly announces the launch of a new blog, Parent-Resource.com.

Parent Resource provides timely and timeless articles to help parents help themselves and their children. The newly published website provides expert advice, musings from parents, and tips from the experienced.

The blog already contains hundreds of articles with topics such as how parents can talk to their children about moving, how to build strong partnerships with children’s teachers, and how to get teens off their $%#$% phones.

The blog also benefits the authors and their respective organizations.

“As a school marketing agency, we want to give our clients every advantage possible,” said Truth Tree and Parent Resource Founder Trevor Waddington, “Parent Resource gives them an exclusive platform to gain visibility and establish thought leadership.”

In terms of digital marketing, published articles on Parent Resource address Google’s top-ranking factors: content and backlinking. With that said, content isn’t published if it overtly advertises the author, school, or organization. The overarching goal is to provide enriching articles that benefit the author without allowing outright sales pitches.

Parent Resource is a win-win website helping parents help themselves and their children while also helping schools and educational organizations improve their online presence. See the latest by visiting https://parent-resource.com/.

