OneSource Virtual Releases New Report Gauging Employee Satisfaction with Corporate Benefits

Less than 50% of employees believe leaders understand what's important to them.

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OneSource Virtual, a leading provider of HR and Finance outsourcing services, solutions and products surveyed 5,000 employees and 500 HR directors in the United States to gauge employee satisfaction with benefits and determine how attitudes between the two audiences might differ.

The surveys, which were conducted in January 2023, covered a range of topics including how well leaders understand what's important to employees, how often employees receive an engagement survey and what benefits are most important to employees.

Survey results reveal that less than half of employees believe that leaders understand what's important to them, compared with more than three-quarters of HR directors who said the same. Thirty percent of employees also report never receiving a survey to gauge their satisfaction or engagement.

"For employees to be engaged at work, they need to feel that their leaders understand what's important to them. Without this, building and maintaining a talented, motivated team is challenging," said Trey Campbell, CEO of OneSource Virtual. "Our survey raises a number of questions that leaders will need to answer if they want to create a workplace where employees can thrive."

Other key findings of the report include:

A 21% enthusiasm gap between how satisfied HR directors think employees are with their benefits and how satisfied employees actually are.

Nearly half of surveyed employees said benefits are second only to salary when making decisions about their careers.

70% of employees identified earned wage access as an important benefit, and 77% identified tax-advantaged accounts as important.

OneSource Virtual has offered an earned wage access solution since August 2020 and now offers a solution for tax-advantaged accounts called myFlexSpend. myFlexSpend lets companies consolidate multiple consumer-directed accounts, such as HSAs, FSAs and commuter benefits, under a single partner to deliver a holistic health and wellness experience for employees.

"There isn't a one-size-fits-all solution for improving engagement, but it starts with listening," Campbell said. "Don't make guesses about what's important to your people—ask them. That way the solutions you explore, whether it's co-sourcing certain routine tasks or implementing an earned wage access solution, have a targeted purpose and are more likely to lead to success."

