2023 is the Year to Lead Strategic Growth

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, January 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic decisions that were put on “pause” during the height of the pandemic are back on the table in 2023. Today’s unprecedented margin pressure, staffing shortages, and escalating competition require urgent focus on strategic growth in the “now and near.” Leaders are challenged to rapidly recover strategic business now, which positions - and pays for future initiatives that will sustain their competitive advantage and financial health far into the future.As part of their mission to help organizations hardwire a data-driven, collaborative culture of strategic growth, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies continues to partner with experienced leaders from dozens of health systems and healthcare organizations across the nation. In 2023, they will build on the Leadership Series of peer-to-peer podcasts, webinar and strategic growth solutions. Topics will focus on how to prioritize and execute initiatives proven to drive rapid impact strategic growth through intentional, transparent engagement with their staff, physicians, community, payers and even competitors.“This is the year when leaders will be challenged to make urgent – yet strategic – decisions about what to do and - equally important - what not to do,” said CEO Tammy Tiller-Hewitt. “By tapping into our leadership forums, they have access to gloves-off insights, boots-on-the-ground advice and practical solutions.”Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies is recognized nationwide for 21 years of experience delivering rapid impact strategic growth and measurable results for hundreds of organizations nationwide. Through their leadership resources, the healthcare industry has access to insights and experience on a full spectrum of leadership topics via a series of webinars and podcasts.March 15, 2023 -The Power of Now: Rapid Impact Strategic GrowthHow Near-Term Solutions Fund a Sustainable FutureApril 12, 2023 - Stop Admiring Your Problems & Start GrowingHow to Strategically Overcome Access, Capacity & Resource ChallengesMay 10, 2023 - Disrupt Yourself: The Strategic Growth ImperativeHow to Achieve Radical Success with a Singular FocusAugust 9, 2023 - Amplify Your Customer Activation StrategyRevolutionize How You Strategically Attract & Retain New PatientsSeptember 13, 2023 The Power of Data to Drive Strategic GrowthFinding & Using the Right Data to Drive the Right DecisionsOctober 18, 2023 - Build Your Strategic Growth Dream TeamHow Collaborative Outreach Efforts Open Access & Lower Cost of CareDecember 6, 2023 - That's a Wrap!2023 Strategic Growth Solutions that Worked2022 Replays available:- Top Alarming and Amazing Leadership Lessons- Physician Retention Strategies that Work- The Reason Your Growth Strategies Fail- BURNOUT - Rescue Your Physicians and Yourself- Tackle Your Top 2022 Leadership ChallengesThis on-demand series delivers C-level insights in a lively, casual podcast format. Each 20-to-30 minute podcast features an experienced leader engaging in a candid conversation with Tammy Tiller-Hewitt about the good, the bad and the awesome lessons learned while leading organizations. Topics are available on–demand with new podcasts added monthly:Leadership: Removing the Guess WorkLeading with Transparency: Embracing Crucial ConversationsLeading with Intention: Game-Changing Leadership IdeasLeading in All Seasons: The Mind-Numbing Pace of TransformationLeading Physician Networks: Building Physician Groups that are Strategic AssetsLeading Under Fire: The Surprising Leadership SecretLeading a Multi-Site Ambulatory Organization: Leadership Lessons Learned EarlyLeading Growth in a Niche Delivery System: The Future of Women and MedicineLeading "Smart" Growth: Looking at the Now, Near and FarLeading Today’s Physicians: The Truth - The Whole TruthInfluential Leadership: Game-Changing Research to Unlock Performance ExcellenceLeading with an Abundance MentalityLeadership: Watch & ListenLeadership Blindspots & Do-Overs: Your Guide to Improving Any RelationshipFeatured executives include the following seasoned leaders, with more to be added through the year:Amy Ballance, Director, Former Vice President, Business Development and Strategy HSHS Illinois DivisionCharles Callahan, PhD, FACHE, President of Memorial Health Hospital Group and President and CEO of Springfield Memorial HospitalChristina Carney, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer of Shawnee Health ServiceJim Carter, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Archbold Medical CenterChris Klay, President and Chief Executive Officer of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s HospitalDarcy Craven, President and Chief Executive Officer of Archbold Medical CenterThe late Mike Finley, MD, Chief Medical Officer, System Medical Director and Designated Institutional Official of CHRISTUS HealthMichael Frisina, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The Frisina Group and The Center for Influential LeadershipKim Grant, Pediatric Growth Strategist and Onboarding Specialist of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare StrategiesDevon Hyde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lake Charles Memorial Health SystemKaren Kleinman, Practice Director and Family Integration Coordinator, Memorial Medical GroupDiane Maas, Chief Strategy and Digital Growth Officer of Beacon Health SystemWilliam Mahoney, President of Cox Medical Center Branson and Senior Vice President of Community Hospital GroupCameron McGregor, MSN, RN, FACHE, Chief Growth Officer of Ms.MedicineDavid Miller, FACHE, Founding Partner of HSG AdvisorsMichelle Mudge-Riley, DO, MHA, GCDF, Onboarding Physician Coach/Mentor of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare StrategiesFrank Sawyer, Senior Vice President, Operations of Trinity Health - St. Joseph OaklandL. Carol Scott PhD, TEDx Speaker, International Best-Selling Author, Coach, Trainer, and Keynoter.Steen Trawick, MD, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Medical Officer of CHRISTUS Shreveport-BossierThomas Tiller II, Chief Operating Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare StrategiesTammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare StrategiesAbout Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:For 21 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health and provider organizations nationwide.Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture. 