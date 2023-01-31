2023 is the Year to Lead Strategic Growth
Peer-to-Peer Healthcare Leadership Forums Focus on Rapid Impact Strategic Growth
By tapping into our leadership forums, they have access to gloves-off insights, boots-on-the-ground advice and practical solutions.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic decisions that were put on “pause” during the height of the pandemic are back on the table in 2023. Today’s unprecedented margin pressure, staffing shortages, and escalating competition require urgent focus on strategic growth in the “now and near.” Leaders are challenged to rapidly recover strategic business now, which positions - and pays for future initiatives that will sustain their competitive advantage and financial health far into the future.
— Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
As part of their mission to help organizations hardwire a data-driven, collaborative culture of strategic growth, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies continues to partner with experienced leaders from dozens of health systems and healthcare organizations across the nation. In 2023, they will build on the Leadership Series of peer-to-peer podcasts, webinar and strategic growth solutions. Topics will focus on how to prioritize and execute initiatives proven to drive rapid impact strategic growth through intentional, transparent engagement with their staff, physicians, community, payers and even competitors.
“This is the year when leaders will be challenged to make urgent – yet strategic – decisions about what to do and - equally important - what not to do,” said CEO Tammy Tiller-Hewitt. “By tapping into our leadership forums, they have access to gloves-off insights, boots-on-the-ground advice and practical solutions.”
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies is recognized nationwide for 21 years of experience delivering rapid impact strategic growth and measurable results for hundreds of organizations nationwide. Through their leadership resources, the healthcare industry has access to insights and experience on a full spectrum of leadership topics via a series of webinars and podcasts.
2023 LEADERSHIP WEBINAR SERIES
March 15, 2023 -The Power of Now: Rapid Impact Strategic Growth
How Near-Term Solutions Fund a Sustainable Future
April 12, 2023 - Stop Admiring Your Problems & Start Growing
How to Strategically Overcome Access, Capacity & Resource Challenges
May 10, 2023 - Disrupt Yourself: The Strategic Growth Imperative
How to Achieve Radical Success with a Singular Focus
August 9, 2023 - Amplify Your Customer Activation Strategy
Revolutionize How You Strategically Attract & Retain New Patients
September 13, 2023 The Power of Data to Drive Strategic Growth
Finding & Using the Right Data to Drive the Right Decisions
October 18, 2023 - Build Your Strategic Growth Dream Team
How Collaborative Outreach Efforts Open Access & Lower Cost of Care
December 6, 2023 - That's a Wrap!
2023 Strategic Growth Solutions that Worked
2022 Replays available:
- Top Alarming and Amazing Leadership Lessons
- Physician Retention Strategies that Work
- The Reason Your Growth Strategies Fail
- BURNOUT - Rescue Your Physicians and Yourself
- Tackle Your Top 2022 Leadership Challenges
LEADERSHIP LENS PODCAST SERIES
This on-demand series delivers C-level insights in a lively, casual podcast format. Each 20-to-30 minute podcast features an experienced leader engaging in a candid conversation with Tammy Tiller-Hewitt about the good, the bad and the awesome lessons learned while leading organizations. Topics are available on–demand with new podcasts added monthly:
Leadership: Removing the Guess Work
Leading with Transparency: Embracing Crucial Conversations
Leading with Intention: Game-Changing Leadership Ideas
Leading in All Seasons: The Mind-Numbing Pace of Transformation
Leading Physician Networks: Building Physician Groups that are Strategic Assets
Leading Under Fire: The Surprising Leadership Secret
Leading a Multi-Site Ambulatory Organization: Leadership Lessons Learned Early
Leading Growth in a Niche Delivery System: The Future of Women and Medicine
Leading "Smart" Growth: Looking at the Now, Near and Far
Leading Today’s Physicians: The Truth - The Whole Truth
Influential Leadership: Game-Changing Research to Unlock Performance Excellence
Leading with an Abundance Mentality
Leadership: Watch & Listen
Leadership Blindspots & Do-Overs: Your Guide to Improving Any Relationship
Featured executives include the following seasoned leaders, with more to be added through the year:
Amy Ballance, Director, Former Vice President, Business Development and Strategy HSHS Illinois Division
Charles Callahan, PhD, FACHE, President of Memorial Health Hospital Group and President and CEO of Springfield Memorial Hospital
Christina Carney, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer of Shawnee Health Service
Jim Carter, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Archbold Medical Center
Chris Klay, President and Chief Executive Officer of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Darcy Craven, President and Chief Executive Officer of Archbold Medical Center
The late Mike Finley, MD, Chief Medical Officer, System Medical Director and Designated Institutional Official of CHRISTUS Health
Michael Frisina, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The Frisina Group and The Center for Influential Leadership
Kim Grant, Pediatric Growth Strategist and Onboarding Specialist of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Devon Hyde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lake Charles Memorial Health System
Karen Kleinman, Practice Director and Family Integration Coordinator, Memorial Medical Group
Diane Maas, Chief Strategy and Digital Growth Officer of Beacon Health System
William Mahoney, President of Cox Medical Center Branson and Senior Vice President of Community Hospital Group
Cameron McGregor, MSN, RN, FACHE, Chief Growth Officer of Ms.Medicine
David Miller, FACHE, Founding Partner of HSG Advisors
Michelle Mudge-Riley, DO, MHA, GCDF, Onboarding Physician Coach/Mentor of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Frank Sawyer, Senior Vice President, Operations of Trinity Health - St. Joseph Oakland
L. Carol Scott PhD, TEDx Speaker, International Best-Selling Author, Coach, Trainer, and Keynoter.
Steen Trawick, MD, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Medical Officer of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier
Thomas Tiller II, Chief Operating Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:
For 21 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture. Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People.
Access the full range strategic growth programs, services and resources at tillerhewitt.com/services.
