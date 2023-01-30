Grants Help Bring Ag Literacy to Minnesota Classrooms

The Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2023 Agricultural Literacy Grants, which are designed to support agriculture and food systems education efforts from kindergarten to high school across the state.

A total of 17 projects received grants of up to $500 each to help educators provide students the opportunity to experience agriculture in a cross-curricular manner. Topics that will be explored through this year’s projects include locally grown foods, agricultural careers, community gardens, and more.

MAITC is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the MAITC Foundation that seeks to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education. For more information about the Ag Literacy Grants, visit the MAITC website.

Grantee School and City Teacher Project Title All Saints Academy, St. Cloud Courtney Jones From the Ground Up Cleveland Public School, Cleveland Kim Germscheid Ag in S.T.E.A.M. Farmamerica, Waseca Jessica Rollins Ag Career Exploration Glacial Hills Elementary, Starbuck Jodee Lund Young Roots: Learning by Doing Greenvale Park Elementary, Northfield Kathy Flicek From Farm to Plate Highlands Elementary, Edina Cara Rieckenberg Chickens in the City J.A. Hughes Elementary, Red Lake Falls Jacob Rath Creation of Maple Syrup Laporte School, Laporte Jeannie Konecne Hatching Duck Eggs Lionsgate Academy, Minnetonka Andrea Dolan Lionsgate Academy Community Garden Minneota Public Schools, Minneota Karen Dalager From Egg to Chicken — A Farm Animal Life Cycle Minnewaska Elementary School, Glenwood Megan Greene Community Garden Owatonna Area Learning Center, Owatonna Kimberly Penning Grow Your Own River Wild Learning Center, Carver Jessica Krueger Tops & Bottoms St. Anthony Elementary, New Ulm Molly Helget See What’s Hatching St. Francis, Brainerd Carrie Allord Agriculture Classroom Immersion! St. James FFA Chapter, St. James Becky Cronk Ag Carnival Sebeka FFA Chapter, Sebeka Mackenzie Kuschel Farm Fact Fridays

