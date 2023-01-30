Grants Help Bring Ag Literacy to Minnesota Classrooms
The Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2023 Agricultural Literacy Grants, which are designed to support agriculture and food systems education efforts from kindergarten to high school across the state.
A total of 17 projects received grants of up to $500 each to help educators provide students the opportunity to experience agriculture in a cross-curricular manner. Topics that will be explored through this year’s projects include locally grown foods, agricultural careers, community gardens, and more.
MAITC is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the MAITC Foundation that seeks to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education. For more information about the Ag Literacy Grants, visit the MAITC website.
|Grantee School and City
|Teacher
|Project Title
|All Saints Academy, St. Cloud
|Courtney Jones
|From the Ground Up
|Cleveland Public School, Cleveland
|Kim Germscheid
|Ag in S.T.E.A.M.
|Farmamerica, Waseca
|Jessica Rollins
|Ag Career Exploration
|Glacial Hills Elementary, Starbuck
|Jodee Lund
|Young Roots: Learning by Doing
|Greenvale Park Elementary, Northfield
|Kathy Flicek
|From Farm to Plate
|Highlands Elementary, Edina
|Cara Rieckenberg
|Chickens in the City
|J.A. Hughes Elementary, Red Lake Falls
|Jacob Rath
|Creation of Maple Syrup
|Laporte School, Laporte
|Jeannie Konecne
|Hatching Duck Eggs
|Lionsgate Academy, Minnetonka
|Andrea Dolan
|Lionsgate Academy Community Garden
|Minneota Public Schools, Minneota
|Karen Dalager
|From Egg to Chicken — A Farm Animal Life Cycle
|Minnewaska Elementary School, Glenwood
|Megan Greene
|Community Garden
|Owatonna Area Learning Center, Owatonna
|Kimberly Penning
|Grow Your Own
|River Wild Learning Center, Carver
|Jessica Krueger
|Tops & Bottoms
|St. Anthony Elementary, New Ulm
|Molly Helget
|See What’s Hatching
|St. Francis, Brainerd
|Carrie Allord
|Agriculture Classroom Immersion!
|St. James FFA Chapter, St. James
|Becky Cronk
|Ag Carnival
|
Sebeka FFA Chapter, Sebeka
|Mackenzie Kuschel
|Farm Fact Fridays
