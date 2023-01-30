Pinellas County Small Business Goes Solar, Saving Thousands on Utility Bills
GB Collins Engineering in Palm Harbor has gone solar, saving thousands on their annual utility bills.PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinellas County small business, ‘GB Collins Engineering’ in Palm Harbor, has installed solar panels to tackle their skyrocketing utility bills.
Installing 44 PV solar panels, the system is the third to be designed and built by Florida Power Services ‘The Solar Power Company’ for the aquatic consultants business.
GB Collins Engineering made plans for the installation after experiencing a steep increase in their office utility bills in 2022. Estimates show the solar panel installations will provide $3,746.30 in utility savings.
Florida Power Services, the installer, used incentives and the rising cost of utility power (at 4%) to calculate a return on investment of under 4 years.
Federal Tax Credits will reduce GB Collins’ solar installation costs by 30%. This is thanks to the recent extension of the Federal Tax Credit program, as part of the ‘Inflation Reduction Act of 2022’. The renewable energy tax credit offer was previously set to expire in 2024 after years of gradual reductions. But August 2022’s political agreement resulted in an extension until 2033 at an increased 30%. Anyone who has installed solar panels since 2022 can take advantage of this incentive.
More small businesses in Florida will surely follow the solar route in the face of rising utility bills. Various utility companies filed to have higher monthly bills in 2023, for all customers. For 1,000 kilowatt-hour bills, it looks like this:
TECO will increase by 11% in January 2023, or $14.06, to $146.72.
Duke Energy will increase by almost $20.
Florida Power and Light will increase from $120 to $125 in January and to $129 in February.
Facts and Figures:
44 solar panels installed with a DC nameplate of 17.3 kW.
Annual production estimate of 25,143 kWh.
Valued at $3,746.30 in utility savings.
Solar incentives used by GB Collins Engineering to make the installation possible:
The 30% Federal Tax Credit for solar costs
100% Depreciation for solar expenses
Florida Solar Sales Tax Exemption
Non-Taxable Property Value Increases
About GB Collins Engineering:
GB Collins Engineering is an aquatic engineering business that has been designing commercial pools throughout Florida since 1972. Founded by Gardner Collins and now operating from Palm Harbor, it has done work on thousands of commercial pools across the state, including major theme parks, YMCAs, hotel chains, resorts, municipalities and large developments.
About Florida Power Services:
Founded in 2007 by Joe Forest, Florida Power Services ‘The Solar Power Company’ is a solar installation company that focuses on installing photovoltaic solar batteries and solar batteries built for the future.
Florida Power Services is a NABCEP-certified PV installer, Florida State-certified solar contractor and FSEC CERTIFIED PV INSTALLER. With over 16 years of experience, Florida Power Services has a reputation for being one of the fastest and most reliable solar installation companies serving Pinellas County.
