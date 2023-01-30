ADVA Executive Administrator – Outreach and Engagement
ADVA Executive Administrator – Outreach and Engagement
Under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner, Outreach and Engagement, the ideal candidate will be experienced inhandling a wide range of administrative and executive support related tasks and will be able to work independently with little orno supervision. This person must be exceedingly well organized, flexible and enjoy the administrative challenges of supporting astate agency with its diverse people and programs.
The ability to interact with ADVA staff (at all levels) in a fast-paced environment, sometimes under pressure, remaining flexible,proactive, resourceful, extroverted, cooperative, and efficient, with a high level of professionalism and confidentiality. Expert level written and verbal communication skills, strong decision-making ability and attention to detail are equally important.
MUST HAVE:
- 5+ years’ experience supporting at the executive level
- Excellent calendar management skills, including the coordination of internal/external executive meetings
- Experience assisting management with the creation of PowerPoint presentations
- Strong knowledge of MS Office, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook
STRONGLY PREFER:
- A Veteran with an Honorable Discharge and executive military support experience
- Executive support experience in a city, state, or federal government environment
- Experience successfully creating and/or modifying processes to improve efficiencies
- Bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited institution
THE EXECUTIVE ADMINISTRATOR WILL:
- Serve as the primary administrative assistant to the State Service Commissioner and the Assistant Commissioner, Outreach and Engagement.
- Be responsible for heavy calendar management, requiring interaction with both internal and external executives andassistants, as well as consultants, to coordinate a variety of complex executive meetings
- Assist with planning and implementation of all outreach and engagement ADVA events, including executive speaking engagements, townhalls, veterans fairs, and similar external events.
- Coordinate all travel for the State Service Commissioner and other executives within ADVA.
- Assist the ADVA State Property Manager with inventories and other administrative tasks as necessary
- Answer phones and either direct incoming calls to appropriate party promptly and efficiently or take appropriate phone messages
- Communicate and handle incoming and outgoing electronic communications on behalf of the ADVA Executive Staff
- Assist ADVA staff with preparation of presentation materials
- Review and summarize miscellaneous reports and documents; prepare background documents and outgoing mailas necessary
- Assist in pipeline/forecast preparation and management for Outreach and Engagement Events
- Prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously, and follow through on issues in a timely manner
STATE PAY GRADE: 75
CLOSING DATE: February 28, 2023