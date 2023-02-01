Fortune Tires Launches New Premium Tire Roadside Assistance Program for ST Tires
Fortune Tires launches a new Premium Tire Roadside Assistance Program for ST Trailer Tires, giving customers peace of mind on the road.
We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service and support, and we believe this program will help us do just that.”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortune Tires announces the roll-out of their new Premium Tire Roadside Assistance Program for ST Radial tires. This program is designed to provide their customers with the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have the support they need whenever and wherever they need it.
The Premium Tire Roadside Assistance program is available to customers who purchase Fortune brand ST radial tires. This program has several benefits for the consumer in the event a flat tire should occur with one of their Fortune ST radial tires. These benefits include 24/7 roadside assistance and replacement of the flat tire with their inflated spare. In the event the customer does not have an inflated spare, a towing service will be provided to the nearest qualified repair facility at no expense up to $100. The service is valid for three years from the date of purchase of the Fortune ST Radial tires.
“We understand that our dealers want to offer quality ST radial tires to their customers that can be relied on to get them to their destination safely and on time,” said Ken Coltrane, Vice President of Marketing/Product Development of Fortune Tires. “There are a lot of ST tire brands in the market to choose from, but the Fortune ST tires are one of the few that offers a program such as this. Our Premium Tire Roadside Assistance program is an additional benefit that we are providing to our dealers to help them sell more tires at no additional cost.”
The program is simple and easy to use. When a customer experiences a problem with their tires, they can simply call the dedicated customer service hotline, and one of our trained professionals will be dispatched to assist them. This service is available 24/7, so customers can rest assured that they will receive the support they need whenever and wherever they need it.
“We are excited to offer this new program to our customers, and we believe it will enhance their overall experience with Fortune Tires,” said Samuel Felberbaum, President of Prinx Chengshan. “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service and support, and we believe this program will help us do just that.”
Dealers can visit the new Fortune Tires website today to learn more about the Premium Tire Roadside Assistance Program for ST tires by visiting www.fortunetireusa.com.
Fortune Tires is one of four brands manufactured by Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Company, founded in 1976. With their ever-improving technologies, Fortune Tires is devoted in all they do to pushing the standards of tire solutions that make every journey matter. The company’s North American headquarters is in Los Angeles, California.
Ken Coltrane
Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc
ken.coltrane@prinx.us.com