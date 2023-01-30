Press Releases

01/27/2023

Connecticut Department of Agriculture Awards 21 Farmland Restoration Program Grants Totaling $292,833

(HARTFORD, CT) – Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt announces that the Connecticut Department of Agriculture has awarded funds to 21 projects from the Farmland Restoration Program (FLRP), totaling $292,833 to increase food and fiber production by restoring prime and important farmland soils into active agricultural production and mitigating impacts of climate change by developing climate smart resiliency plans. Eligible entities included Connecticut farmers, landowners, non-profits, and municipalities.

“Continued investment into restoring prime and important farmland soils is critical to expanding agricultural production in Connecticut to increase access to food and fiber,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “The expanded program eligibility to assist landowners and producers in addressing the impacts of climate change will have long-term benefits to weather the challenges they face.”

Through 2022 the program has awarded a total of 362 grants which has restored 3,272 acres statewide contributing to a more resilient and sustainable agriculture sector in Connecticut. 2023 Farmland Restoration Program awardees include:

· Oakridge Farm, Ellington, Dredging drainage ditches for increased livestock feed crops yields.

· Stone Acres Farm, Stonington, Deer exclusion fencing for vegetables.

· Lakeside Farm, Morris, Land reclamation for vegetable production.

· Wanungatuck Farm, Canterbury, Land reclamation for livestock feed.

· Kalenauskas Farm, Watertown, Land reclamation for livestock pasture.

· Studio Farm, Voluntown, Land reclamation and well drilling for vegetable production.

· Cricket Hill Garden, Thomaston, Land restoration for fruit tree nursery.

· Radical Roots Farm, Canterbury, Land reclamation and livestock fencing.

· Gray’s Farm, Sterling, Land reclamation and livestock fencing.

· Twin Hill Farm, Scotland, Clearing hedgerow for livestock feed.

· Fairvue Farms, Pomfret, Land reclamation for livestock feed.

· Laurel Glen Farm, Shelton, Land reclamation for vegetable production.

· Castle Hill Farm, Newtown, Livestock fencing.

· Angevine Farm, Warren, Well installation for vegetable production.

· Phoenix Farms, Ledyard, Land reclamation for livestock grazing.

· Lions Tale Farm, Bloomfield, Land clearing, fence repair, pond installation.

· Wheatfield Hill Farm, Salem, Land clearing and well installation

· Mapleleaf Farm, Hebron, Land restoration and drainage for dairy.

· Wind Hill Farm, Glastonbury, Land clearing and fence installation.

· Lathrop Farm, Lebanon, Land restoration for fruit and vegetables, fence installation.

· Raspberry Hill, Colebrook, Soil amendments and well installation.

The Farmland Restoration Program is a competitive matching grant program. It provides matching funds (up to $20,000) with a focus on restoring and improving land with prime and important farmland soils, in accordance with a Farmland Restoration Program Plan (FLRP) and a Climate Smart Resiliency Plan. Funding for the Farmland Restoration Grant is made possible by Connecticut General Statutes 22-6c, and any awards are subject to requirements and provisions of state funding. Grant funds are reimbursed to the awardee after the project is successfully completed, a final financial and written report outlining all expenses and tasks associated with the project have been received and approved, and site inspection by agency staff is conducted. Additional information about the program can be found at www.CTGrown.gov/Grants.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

