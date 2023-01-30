WV Quick Response Team Receives Award

​



Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, a West Virginia Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center, was honored at the State of Ohio’s 2023 QRT and Deflection Summit as the out-of-state award recipient for Outstanding Efforts in the Field of Deflection and Pre-Arrest Diversion. Southern Highlands received the award in recognition of its Quick Response Team (QRT) and Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program, which are part of West Virginia’s early intervention program for individuals with substance use disorder (SUD).

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) and the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security provide funding to Southern Highlands through a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau for Justice Assistance to expand QRTs and LEAD programs.

“We are extremely proud of the work happening in West Virginia to assist residents with SUD,” said Rachel Thaxton, ODCP Interim Co-Director. “Recognition of the dedicated team at Southern Highlands by our neighbors in Ohio demonstrates that investing in QRTs and LEAD programs extends beyond our state and makes a positive national impact.”