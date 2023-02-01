AER Achieves Great Place to Work Certification™
AER Worldwide, the leading electronics lifecycle resource, has been certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®.
AER Worldwide, the leading electronics lifecycle resource, has been certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®.
— Andre Weiglein, President & CEO, AER
Eighty percent of employees say AER is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Employees noted that they enjoy trust from management, feeling welcome, a sense of accomplishment and pride in their work. In addition, they note the company’s flexible work policy – saying they feel supported in taking time off when necessary.
Great Place to Work Certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience. Certification is a two-step process that includes surveying employees and a questionnaire about the company’s workforce. Employee feedback and independent analysis determine the scores, thus ensuring that the company genuinely offers a great company culture.
AER has shown its commitment to its employees through a dedicated effort to provide a fulfilling work experience and defining success by happiness of its work partners. Everyone matters. “This recognition demonstrates our level of care for every single person at AER,” said Andre Weiglein, President and CEO of AER.
See AER’s 2022 Great Place to Work review here: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7048274
About AER Worldwide
AER Worldwide is the leader in “transformative tech” – transforming underused IT equipment and end-of-life products into vital parts of the electronics supply chain ecosystem. AER has been a global leader in the IT asset disposition industry, processing millions of electronic assets throughout the world annually since its founding in 1996. AER provides end-to-end IT asset retirement solutions including logistics management, environmentally responsible recycling, data security, destruction and re-marketing of IT equipment. Its footprint of company-owned ISO-14001-certified recycling facilities along with its network of pre-approved sub-contractors allows AER to be the one-stop global partner all Fortune 500 companies are looking for. Building on its legacy, AER has evolved into global markets and today is a world-class ITAD and E-Cycle, end-of-lifecycle solution. AER takes the past into the future. For more information, visit https://aerworldwide.com/about-aer/
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For®” and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention, and stock performance. For more information, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/
