First U.S.-Based NABU HP Creative Lab to Open in Miami

NABU Haitian Creole Children's Book NABU Illustrator Drawing Children in classroom in Haiti

New lab provides resources and workshops for local Haitian artists and the broader Miami community, to create and publish books to help eradicate illiteracy

Opening the new creative lab in Miami will enable NABU to train and provide resources to native Haitian Creole talent in the community to use their creative talents as authors and illustrators” — Tanyella Allison, CEO NABU