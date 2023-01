Shane Johnson’s 19-pound, 8-ounce burbot broke a state record that’s been in the books for nearly 40 years.

The Minot angler caught the 41.5-inch fish Jan. 3 from the Garrison Dam Tailrace.

The previous record of 18 pounds, 4 ounces was established in 1984 by Orland Kruckenberg, a Hazen angler who was fishing the Knife River.