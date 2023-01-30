Submit Release
Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for December 2022

MACAU, January 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 123 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in December 2022, an increase of 5 year-on-year. However, the total number of available guest rooms decreased by 3.2% to 37,000 as some of the rooms of a large hotel were used for medical observation. Data on hotel establishments designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in December dropped by 12.0 percentage points year-on-year to 42.8%; the rate for 5-star hotels dipped by 13.9 percentage points to 39.2%, which was lower than the sector’s average.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in December went down by 29.8% year-on-year to 457,000; Mainland guests (343,000) fell by 35.4% while local guests (77,000) dropped by 9.9%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests extended by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.8 nights.

For the whole year of 2022, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments decreased by 11.7 percentage points year-on-year to 38.4%. The number of guests dipped by 22.8% year-on-year to 5,113,000. Mainland guests dropped by 28.1% year-on-year to 3,867,000 whereas local guests rose by 1.5% to 907,000. The average length of stay remained stable at 1.8 nights.

In December, number of visitors joining local tours surged by 101.2% year-on-year to 6,100; meanwhile, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies declined by 41.6% to 5,800. For the whole year of 2022, number of local tour visitors dropped by 10.8% year-on-year to 36,000, while that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies plunged by 68.4% to 47,000.

