IFTM and two Swiss Higher Education Institutions Join forces to offer 3+1 Dual Bachelor Programme

MACAU, January 30 - Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) has recently signed a new Articulation Agreement with two Swiss leading institutions, Les Roches Global Hospitality Education (Les Roches) and Glion Institute of Higher Education (GIHE), to provide top-up study plan to our students of Bachelor of Science in Hotel Management following a "3+1" learning model. Upon successful completion of the first 3 years at IFTM as well as the stipulated requirements of Les Roches or GIHE in any campus (Switzerland, Spain or United Kingdom), students can obtain the bachelor's degree awarded by IFTM and that awarded by Les Roches or GIHE.

GIHE and Les Roches are under Sommet Education group and ranked fourth and fifth respectively in the QS World University Rankings by Subjects 2022 for "Hospitality and Leisure Management". The agreement allows IFTM and the two internationally renowned higher education leaders to create a unique opportunity to collaborate and enrich the academic journey of students. Right in Academic Year 2022/2023, there are already 4 IFTM students undertaking this dual bachelor degree programme in the Spain Campus of Les Roches.

Recently, IFTM invited Mr. Kavi Khemlani, Hospitality Consultant and Alumni Ambassador, and Ms. Veronica Yin, Regional Admissions Manager to provide several briefing sessions of this [3+1 Dual Bachelor Programme]to interested students.

"Through this session, I obtained a lot of valuable information" said senior student Wang Runqing. “These two schools are not only able to provide students with professional knowledge, but also broaden our horizon of the development of the hospitality industry in different parts of the world. For me, I think this is a very good opportunity and I am grateful to IFTM for providing such a wonderful educational environment for us!"

After each briefing session, many students showed great interest in the programme and took the initiative to stay and discuss among themselves and their peers. Some enthusiastic students even took the chance to communicate with the two guest speakers individually seeking further information. “IFTM has provided many resources and opportunities to not only improve our field of study, but also make the university experience more diverse and fruitful,” Sophomore student, Hilbert, complimented.