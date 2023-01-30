flynas Launches The Electronic Service of Issuing Stopover Visa For Its Passengers
• The validity of Stopover Visa extends to 3 months and enables the stay in KSA for up to 4 days
The Stopover Visa will contribute to strengthening the Kingdom's position as a global hub for travel and business and making the Kingdom a point of contact between countries and continents”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced that its passengers can apply for an electronic Stopover Visa through its website. The "Stopover Visa" is issued after purchasing the airline ticket, and the validity of the visa extends to three months and the stay in the Kingdom up to 4 days.
The visa application will be passed automatically to the unified national visa platform at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to process and issue the digital visa immediately and send it to the beneficiary via e-mail.
Expecting that the new service will contribute to increasing the visitors to the Kingdom, including Umrah and Pilgrim visitors, tourists, and businessmen, Bandar Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas, said, “the Saudi Vision 2030 has laid the foundations for cooperation among the regulatory and executive sectors on one hand, and with the private sector on the other hand, to serve the Kingdom’s goals in all sectors. Today, we see a practical application of this integration and cooperation by enabling the national carriers to facilitate a request for issuing a Stopover visa, which facilitates procedures of obtaining a Stopover visa for whoever wishes to visit the Kingdom”.
Almohanna stressed that this service will contribute to strengthening the Kingdom's position as a global hub for travel and business by facilitating quick business visits, making the Kingdom a point of contact between countries and continents. He indicated that the new service comes in line with the civil aviation strategy to reach 330 million passengers and link the Kingdom's cities with 250 global destinations and 100 million tourists annually.
Thousands of tourists are expected to benefit from the Stopover visa to attend the various cultural and entertainment events in the Kingdom throughout the year. Additionally, the 4-day visa can also be used to perform Umrah in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah. Moreover, business people can benefit from the Stopover visa to enter the Kingdom for quick business trips.
