ADOT is ‘blocking’ freeway closures through Super Bowl weekend

PHOENIX – Phoenix-area drivers won’t be “blocked” by any scheduled closures along Valley freeways during two weeks leading up to and just after Super Bowl LVII. The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced a “goal line stand” against construction closures.

While improvement project work can continue, ADOT has worked with its contractors and called a “timeout” on any full freeway closures in the Phoenix area between Feb. 1 and Feb. 15.

ADOT designed the “no closures play” to limit impacts on Super Bowl and other special event-related traffic. Other events include the Waste Management Phoenix Open in north Scottsdale and football-related shows and concerts in Phoenix, Glendale and other cities.

“We don’t want fans, volunteers and workers to be sidelined in getting to where they need or want to be during the events ahead of the big game,” said ADOT Central District Administrator Randy Everett. “Our teams can focus on work away from the pavement. But whether you’re a visitor or local resident, we want to avoid conflicts with our ongoing improvement projects.”

ADOT adds that after “a review by officials,” there may be rare cases where overnight lane or ramp restrictions with limited effects on traffic may be scheduled in areas away from special events.

Information about highway conditions, including unscheduled closures or restrictions due to disabled vehicles, crashes or other incidents is available via ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. Information also is available by calling 511, or through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.